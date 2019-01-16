Tunisia Trade Mission targets Ghana as strategic point of investment

Share

A delegation of Tunisian investors is in Ghana to explore business opportunities from different sectors including Agric-food, information technology, construction and engineering.

At a Tunisia-Ghana Business Forum Tuesday, Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah, made a case for deeper ties within African economies.

“I see this arrangement as a very important engagement. If we allow Tunisia to manifest its business prospects in Ghana we are confident they will complement Ghana's industrialization agenda. As we deepen trade ties, we (Ghanaian manufacturers) would have to prepare themselves towards exports of goods,” he said.

Barring any changes, the much-talked-about Continental Free Trade Agreement will take effect by the end of 2019.

It is to this end that a Tunisian delegation to Ghana is engaging Ghana’s business community on deepening bilateral trade ties in 2019.

Speaking at the forum organized by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President of the Tunisian trade mission, Bassem Loukil, stated investors are willing to tap into government’s Ghana beyond aid agenda.

“All over the continent, the sense of Pan-Africanism is starting to flourish again. Here in Ghana, the Ghanaian economy continues to soar with the Ghana Beyond Aid slogan being an inspiration to other emerging economies in the Sub-region. To this end, the coming on board of the Continental Free Trade Agreement gives us the best position to deepen trade ties and remain highly formidable as a united African economy,” Bassem Loukil stated.

Mr Ahenkorah reiterated the need for Ghanaian manufacturers to brace themselves for stiff competition in the advent of the CFTA which will see African economies export goods and services duty-free. When completed, a special memorandum of understanding will be formalized under the Tunisia-Ghana trade mission to foster business partnerships going forward.

Meanwhile, Tunisia intends to intensify its economic and trade cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with special emphasis on trade and investment promotion.

