Unilever Ghana unveils new plants in Tema

Transnational consumer goods company, Unilever Ghana, has officially unveiled three new factory plants at its Tema factory site as part of its commitment to sustained socioeconomic contribution to Ghana’s economy.

The company has brought on stream, the Personal Care Dryer, Biomass Boiler and Orals factory and has as well upgraded several plants at the factory.

According to the firm, it is a giant step taken to onshore the production of one of its brands, ‘Pepsodent’ and thereby creates opportunities for more job openings for its local suppliers.

It further noted that the initiative would go a long way to reduce its dependence on imports from other countries.

Speaking to JoyBusiness on the sidelines of the commissioning, Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, Gladys Amoah said, “It’s not just about direct employment, but also indirect employment especially because, the way we work, we look at the complete supply chain impact so because we are building our new oral care factory, what we do know is that we would have to source the raw material and packaging from Ghana.”

Mrs Amoah said the investment reflects Unilever’s objectives of the much-acclaimed Unilever Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) which sought to improve health and hygiene needs of people; reduce the environmental impact of its operations and enhance the livelihoods of people around the globe.

About new plants

According to the firm, the Biomass boiler has been installed to generate a cheaper, cleaner and more reliable source of energy for the factory’s operations. It believes this will significantly reduce the factory’s dependence on Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) and help save about 21% on energy cost.

As regards the Personal Care Dryer, the company says the new facility employs modern technology to dry the soaps it produces in the personal care range.

The dryer, it says, has the capacity to supply soap noodles to feed its operations both in Ghana and in Nigeria. The dryer I eco-friendly at 12% reduced CO2 emission rate and consumes 40% less energy.

Whiles for the Oral Factory, Unilever Ghana says until the second quarter of 2017, Vietnam was the sole supplier of its entire Oral Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) which included: Pepsodent Cavity Fighter and Close-up Deep Action. It says demand for these products has been increasing hence the onshoring of the said products eliminates constraints.

In his keynote address, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment.

He said, “I assure shareholders, management and staff of Unilever, and the people of Ghana that my government will work to continue to create a stable macroeconomic framework and a positive outlook for businesses.”

President Akufo-Addo added, “The days when economic indicators went haywire and through the roof are over; the days of disarray in our public finances, the reason for our recent ‘marriage’ with the IMF, are over.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, expressed government’s commitment to reducing dumping through the recently launched establishment - Ghana Trade Commission.

