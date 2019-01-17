Vodafone tops nominations for IPR's 7th National Communication & PR Awards

Vodafone Ghana has topped nominations for the 7th National Communications and Public Relations Awards organised by the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana.
The telecommunication company topped the nominations with seven categories followed by Stanbic bank and Ogilvy with four each.
This came to the fore after the Institute released the list of nominees Wednesday for the award ceremony which will be organised on Friday, February 1.
According to the Secretary of the Institute, Henry Nii Dottey, the event will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and is open to all parties involved in the PR and communications industry.
He noted the entries in the 7th edition were very competitive as many more businesses continue to show interest in the awards.
Kojo Yankah, a renowned PR and communications expert and founder of the Africa University College of Communications, is the chairperson of the adjudicating panel.
The special guest of honour will be Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister is the special guest.
Below is the list of nominations
Best community Relation
1. Access Bank
2. Ogilvy
3. Voltic
4. Stanbic
Best Content
1. Electricity Company of Ghana
2. Newmont Ghana
3. Ogilvy
Best in Crises and Issues communications
Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited
Best in Non-Profit communication
1. Compassion International
2. Vodafone Ghana
Best in Social Media Communications
1. Electricity Company of Ghana Limited
2. Access Bank
3. Vodafone Ghana
4. Ogilvy
Best in Technology
1. Electricity Company of Ghana Limited
2. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority
3. Vodafone Ghana
Best In-house PR team
1. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority
2. Vodafone Ghana
Best Promotional Event
Vodafone
Internal Communicator of the year
1. Esther Gyebi Donkor
PR Campaign of year
1. Mahogany Consult
2. Ogilvy
3. Stanbic Bank
4. Vodafone
PR Consultancy of the Year
1. Global Media Alliance
2. Ogilvy
3. Touch Point
PR Educational Institution of the year
Ghana Institute of Journalism
PR organization of the year – Telecommunications
Vodafone Ghana
PR organization of the year – Extractive
Newmont Ghana Gold
PR organization of the year – Financial
1. Stanbic Bank
2. Access Bank
PR Organization the year – Manufacturing & Industry
1. Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority
PR Discovery of the year
1. Baaba Cofie
2. Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo
3. Joyce Ahiadorme
4. Clarence Amoatey
5. Yaa Asamoah
The event would also crown the PR Personality of the Year which is the highest award at the event.
The current holder is Paul Asare Ansah, former CEO of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) with Shirley Tony-Kum of Vivo Energy, the PR Discovery of the Year for 2017.
