MASLOC boss grabs multiple awards

MASLOC boss, Steve Amoah

The hard work of the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has been recognized by international organizations.

Stephen Amoah has been awarded with four prestigious international awards for his outstanding contribution in the micro-finance sector in the country.

The awards include: Best CEO in the Micro-Loan Industry by the European CEO Awards in the United Kingdom in recognition of his contribution to micro-finance industry in Ghana, the International Star Award for Quality (ISAQ) by Business Initiative Directions (BID) for his commitment to quality and excellence.

The rest are the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Award 2018, and the EUROPANCEO Award for Best Chief Executive Officer in the Micro Loans Industry.

An elated Mr. Amoah commenting on the feat chalked said, he has been motivated to work hard to ensure financial inclusion in Ghana.

“My vision is to achieve competitive excellence by using cutting-edge technologies to provide affordable micro-loans to SMEs and start-ups in the remotest part of Ghana" he added.

Since he was appointed in March 2017, Mr. Amoah has provided leadership for MASLOC to collect cash and assets of the centre which were in arrears.

So far, MASLOC has collected cash and assets amounting GH¢16million (2.9 million euros) in March 2018 compared with GH¢6 million (1.1million euros) in 2016.

Through tractful negotiations, MASLOC, working in concert with key stakeholders, has established 216 district offices in a little over a year with the aim of bringing microfinance to the doorstep of the less privileged.

MASLOC has also undergone a restructuring process including the establishment of a functioning internal audit department and an audit committee.

That, he said, would ensure the financial inclusion of the target group which has previously been excluded from the traditional banking environment.

Until his appointment as MASLOC boss, Mr Amoah was an investment consultant, a part-time lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the CEO of Zintex Company Limited.