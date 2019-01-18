MASLOC boss grabs multiple awards

MASLOC boss grabs multiple awards
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 18-01-2019 Time: 06:01:10:pm
Share
MASLOC boss, Steve Amoah

The hard work of the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has been recognized by international organizations.

Stephen Amoah has been awarded with four prestigious international awards for his outstanding contribution in the micro-finance sector in the country.

The awards include: Best CEO in the Micro-Loan Industry by the European CEO Awards in the United Kingdom in recognition of his contribution to micro-finance industry in Ghana, the International Star Award for Quality (ISAQ) by Business Initiative Directions (BID) for his commitment to quality and excellence.

The rest are the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Award 2018, and the EUROPANCEO Award for Best Chief Executive Officer in the Micro Loans Industry.

An elated Mr. Amoah commenting on the feat chalked said, he has been motivated to work hard to ensure financial inclusion in Ghana.

“My vision is to achieve competitive excellence by using cutting-edge technologies to provide affordable micro-loans to SMEs and start-ups in the remotest part of Ghana" he added.

Since he was appointed in March 2017, Mr. Amoah has provided leadership for MASLOC to collect cash and assets of the centre which were in arrears.

So far, MASLOC has collected cash and assets amounting GH¢16million (2.9 million euros) in March 2018 compared with GH¢6 million (1.1million euros) in 2016.

Through tractful negotiations, MASLOC, working in concert with key stakeholders, has established 216 district offices in a little over a year with the aim of bringing microfinance to the doorstep of the less privileged.

MASLOC has also undergone a restructuring process including the establishment of a functioning internal audit department and an audit committee.

That, he said, would ensure the financial inclusion of the target group which has previously been excluded from the traditional banking environment.

Until his appointment as MASLOC boss, Mr Amoah was an investment consultant, a part-time lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the CEO of Zintex Company Limited.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Yo-Naa Abubakari Mahama is new Ya Naa-elect
OneGhana Movement wants Kennedy Agyapong prosecuted
'I never invested in Menzgold' - Okyeame Kwame
120 Ghanaian police officers heading to Somalia


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

MASLOC boss grabs multiple awards
Rev. Korankye Ankrah praises Chief Imam
Tech Thursday video: Did you know using a laptop on your lap is dangerous?
Mybet.Africa offers bonus for Kotoko-Coton Sports match
Artistes paid to put my name in their songs - Appietus
Yo-Naa Abubakari Mahama is new Ya Naa-elect
It's time to nip creeping Fake News challenge in the bud – Oppong Nkrumah
Ahmed murder an attack on press freedom – US Embassy

MOST POPULAR
Anas' key partner shot dead
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Family of killed undercover investigator demand justice
Menzgold List: I've no money to waste on questionable ventures - Rawlings

LIFESTYLE
A bit of meat, a lot of veg - the flexitarian diet to feed the planet
ODD NEWS
Pennsylvania police seek volunteers to get drunk for training exercise
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Thursday video: Did you know using a laptop on your lap is dangerous?
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
NDC postpones flagbearer election