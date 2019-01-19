Kasapreko, Tetra Pak® launch new automated carton aseptic juice line

Share

“Kiddy Pack” supports the aim of protecting the planet with a packaging made primarily from natural wood fibre

Kasapreko, Ghana’s indigenous manufacturer and producer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and Tetra Pak, the world’s leading food processing and packaging company, have inaugurated an automated carton aseptic juice line.

Over the past two years, the two companies have been working closely to make this project a reality.

Commenting on the occasion, Richard Adjei, Managing Director, Kasapreko says, “We are always keen to cater for the growing needs of the Ghanaian consumers and that is why we constantly innovate high quality and affordable products to meet all needs. We are launching our juice brands today and we have many innovations to be released in the near future.”

“We are excited to expand this new category, which will magnify our horizons. We are thankful to Tetra Pak for offering us cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and operational performance in a sustainable fashion,” he added.

The new products launched, under the brand “Kiddy Pack”, offer a high level of food protection thanks to 6 layers packaging that protect the juice inside from light, oxygen, loss of flavor and odor intake.

The technology used maximizes the destruction of micro-organisms, which allows an unopened aseptic package to be stored without the need for refrigeration for up to 6 months.

“Kiddy Pack” supports Kasapreko and Tetra Pak’s aim of protecting the planet with a packaging made primarily from natural wood fibre, recyclable and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

Commenting on the reasons behind Kasapreko’s success, Oshiokamele Aruna, Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa states, “Kasapreko is an innovative company that is committed to contributing to Ghana’s development as well as to introducing new products, flavours and package sizes in the market.”