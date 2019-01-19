Kasapreko, Ghana’s indigenous manufacturer and producer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and Tetra Pak, the world’s leading food processing and packaging company, have inaugurated an automated carton aseptic juice line.
Over the past two years, the two companies have been working closely to make this project a reality.
Commenting on the occasion, Richard Adjei, Managing Director, Kasapreko says, “We are always keen to cater for the growing needs of the Ghanaian consumers and that is why we constantly innovate high quality and affordable products to meet all needs. We are launching our juice brands today and we have many innovations to be released in the near future.”
“We are excited to expand this new category, which will magnify our horizons. We are thankful to Tetra Pak for offering us cutting-edge solutions while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and operational performance in a sustainable fashion,” he added.
The new products launched, under the brand “Kiddy Pack”, offer a high level of food protection thanks to 6 layers packaging that protect the juice inside from light, oxygen, loss of flavor and odor intake.
The technology used maximizes the destruction of micro-organisms, which allows an unopened aseptic package to be stored without the need for refrigeration for up to 6 months.
“Kiddy Pack” supports Kasapreko and Tetra Pak’s aim of protecting the planet with a packaging made primarily from natural wood fibre, recyclable and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).
Commenting on the reasons behind Kasapreko’s success, Oshiokamele Aruna, Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa states, “Kasapreko is an innovative company that is committed to contributing to Ghana’s development as well as to introducing new products, flavours and package sizes in the market.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Kasapreko, Tetra Pak® launch new automated carton aseptic juice line
- MASLOC boss grabs multiple awards
- Mobile Network Operators challenge NCA fine
- The greed factor in investment decisions
- Societe Generale sells South African unit to ABSA
- NPA denies allegations of ‘reckless victimisation’ of local LPG operators
- Mobile telephony: State-operator relations - A land to clear
- Bill Gates: The best investment I’ve ever made
- Mining leases without ratification: ‘Prosecute’ past ministers – Dr Manteaw
- Vodafone tops nominations for IPR's 7th National Communication & PR Awards
- Key African Central Banks to hold rates on CPI, oil prices
- China's growth set to slow to 6.3% in 2019
- GRA to introduce new measure to control transit trading
- Moody’s lauds banking sector reforms
- Tullow targets drilling, completion of works on new wells in this year