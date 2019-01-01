CAL Bank meets BoG's ¢400mn minimum capital requirement

CAL Bank meets BoG's ¢400mn minimum capital requirement
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 01-01-2019 Time: 01:01:53:pm

CAL Bank has announced with excitement its meeting the Bank of Ghana ¢400 million minimum capital requirement for all universal commercial banks.

On December 28 last year, the Central Bank approved CAL’s request to transfer ¢50 million from income surplus to stated capital to attain the new minimum stated capital requirement. 

This follows the approval granted on December 17, by the Bank’s shareholders to do same. 

Frank Adu, CEO of CAL Bank said, “our achievement of this milestone represents the fulfilment of the commitment we made to regulators in 2017 that CAL would meet the new minimum stated capital requirement of ¢400 million before December 31, 2018. 

Frank B Adu, CEO of CAL Bank

He added that the achievement would not have been possible without the steadfast support of their shareholders, directors, customers, partners and dedicated staff to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.

“Despite headwinds in the banking sector during the year, 2018 was marked by growth and development of CAL’s core banking business and its subsidiaries, with all units recording increased revenue and profits.

“We are enormously excited by the tremendous possibilities that lie ahead as we enter our next 3-year strategic period commencing in 2019,” he noted.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Salvaged foods from ravaged shops selling hot in Kumasi
Iran TV chief sacked over uncensored Jackie Chan sex scene
Open letter to Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Regional House of Chiefs
CAL Bank meets BoG's ¢400mn minimum capital requirement

Latest Stories

Ghanaians advised to change attitudes in 2019 for sustainable development
NDC must return to 31st Dec. Revolution values or forget it – Nurideen Iddrisu 
Stanbic Bank ‘takes over’ Bank of Baroda
Kader Khan: Veteran Bollywood actor dies at 81
Open letter to Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Regional House of Chiefs
GhIPSS to roll out e-commerce payment solution
UN diplomacy: Political conflicts to watch in 2019
Iran TV chief sacked over uncensored Jackie Chan sex scene

MOST POPULAR
Assemblies of God Church pastor stabbed to death
Gov’t declares Jan 7 public holiday
WABONS: Referendum ends with many voting YES
Ghanaian sues British army for 'failing to protect him' from winter
WABONS: Done deal for Oti, Western North, Savanna etc.

LIFESTYLE
Why too much exercise can actually prevent weight loss
ODD NEWS
'Selfie wrist' an emerging hazard of digital age
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
2018: BBC Tech's biggest stories and what happened next
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss