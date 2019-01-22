Vodafone opens new retail shop in Kumasi 

Share

As part of its commitment to deliver a great experience to customers, mobile telecommunication company, Vodafone Ghana, has opened a new retail shop at the Kumasi City Mall, in the Ashanti Region.

The new retail shop is expected to deliver great customer experience.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone, Yolanda Cuba, said the new shop affirms Vodafone’s commitment in strengthening customer care for the sustainable growth of the company.

According to her, the company was working assiduously to roll out innovative products to address the needs of customers.

“At Vodafone, our commitment has remained unchanged over the years – to provide an unmatched experience for our customers.” “Our visibility in at the Kumasi City Mall is one of the many avenues we are deploying to ensure we are always leading,” she said.

She indicated that the Vodafone intends to introduce a ‘4G’ component to its line of services by the close of this year, and this was being pursued by the Management to bring their services to standard.

Ms. Cuba, who was inaugurating a new retail shop of the company at the Kumasi Shopping Mall, said Vodafone would continue to work to the satisfaction of the customer.

The CEO indicated that the new retail outlet was to help expand its activities for the convenience of the customer.

For his part, Vodafone Ghana Director in-charge of Consumer Business, Mr. Puspinder Singh, said the new Vodafone retail shop at the Kumasi City Mall would completely change the dynamics of customer experience at the centre.

Mr Singh said the company had stepped up efforts to opening up more of such outlets to meet its growing customer base.