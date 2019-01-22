We feel unsafe – Traders at Odawna Market lament

We feel unsafe – Traders at Odawna Market lament
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 22-01-2019 Time: 07:01:48:pm
Share

Traders at the Odawna Market - also called the Pedestrian– located at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, are feeling insecure after a market fire destroyed over 80 shops.

In a bid to ensure sanity at the market during the aftermath of the disaster, authorities of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) temporarily shut down the Eastern wing of the market for investigations to begin.

The temporary shutdown, which elapsed on Monday, January 21 saw some traders return to their shops.
“Sales have been terribly slow, I don’t feel safe here. You just can’t tell whose shop will get burnt next,” Mabel Nsiah, a hairdresser, told JoyBusiness.

Eunice Nai, a victim who lost three of her shops was doubtful of ever getting back to the Pedestrian Mall to continue business. “I lost GHc6500 to this disaster. I wonder if I would ever come here again. It’s not safe,” she lamented.

Even though managers of the Mall together with the AMA and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are yet to come out with a comprehensive report on the cause of the fire, preliminary checks by the Fire Service show an electrical fault was the main factor.

Commercial fires like that of the Pedestrian Shopping Mall have a huge toll on Ghana in terms of costs. Reports from the Ghana National Fire Service show that cases of commercial fires including market fire disasters increased from 644 in 2017 to 737 in 2018. On the cost of damages, Ghana lost GHc28 billion in 2018 as against GHc25 billion in 2017.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
A short history of the creation of regions in Ghana
6 of the world’s best wildlife’s experiences
Women twerk atop moving vehicle on highway
The temple of God


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

FDA warns against purchase cosmetic products containing mercury hydroquinone
For women: 7 important things men wish you knew about relationships
Twitter is rolling out a new web interface, including an emoji button
Women twerk atop moving vehicle on highway
New Brexit vote proposals raised as May's plans stall
Ivory Coast's women healers face extinction as modernisation threatens
6 of the world’s best wildlife’s experiences
A short history of the creation of regions in Ghana

MOST POPULAR
Anas' key partner shot dead
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Family of killed undercover investigator demand justice
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Fire, explosions hit Michel Camp armoury

LIFESTYLE
FDA warns against purchase cosmetic products containing mercury hydroquinone
ODD NEWS
Women twerk atop moving vehicle on highway
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter is rolling out a new web interface, including an emoji button
OBITUARY
Dumega Christian Mensah Doe
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept