Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for Davos, Switzerland to attend the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Meetings.
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting brings together leaders of global society including the heads and members of more than 100 governments, top executives of the 1,000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organizations and relevant non-governmental organizations, the most prominent cultural, societal and thought leaders, and the disruptive voices of the Forum’s Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers and Technology Pioneers.
While in Davos, Vice President Bawumia will participate in a series of discussions and also meet with a number of world and business leaders to deliberate on ways to accelerate Ghana, and Africa’s socio-economic development while meeting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Friday, 25th January 2019.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- NIC issues list of insurance companies in good standing
- Invest in Africa to celebrate high-performing SMEs at 2nd SME Excellence Awards
- MTN pays $53m to settle Nigeria dispute
- Gold Fields wants to merge with rival AngloGold
- Tullow participates in Petroleum Exhibition Conference in Nigeria
- Bawumia attends 2019 World Economic Forum
- Diageo appoints Gabriel Opoku-Asare as Head of Society for Africa
- Max Int’l outlines strategies to contribute to Ghana’s economic growth
- We feel unsafe – Traders at Odawna Market lament
- Akufo-Addo reopens Obuasi gold mine
- Mastercard fined £504m by Europe for competition breach
- Fisheries Ministry pilots 'aquaculture for food and jobs' at James Camp Prisons
- GAT appoints Albert Essien as Board Chair, Eric Nana Otoo as MD
- Sahara Group to lead voice for Africa at 2019 World Economic Forum
- Who's coming to Davos 2019?