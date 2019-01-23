Bawumia attends 2019 World Economic Forum

Share

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for Davos, Switzerland to attend the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Meetings.



The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting brings together leaders of global society including the heads and members of more than 100 governments, top executives of the 1,000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organizations and relevant non-governmental organizations, the most prominent cultural, societal and thought leaders, and the disruptive voices of the Forum’s Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers and Technology Pioneers.



While in Davos, Vice President Bawumia will participate in a series of discussions and also meet with a number of world and business leaders to deliberate on ways to accelerate Ghana, and Africa’s socio-economic development while meeting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Friday, 25th January 2019.

