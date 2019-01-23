Tullow participates in Petroleum Exhibition, Conference in Nigeria

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness
Date: 23-01-2019
Tullow Ghana, operator of the Jubilee and TEN fields says it would continue to collaborate with its host countries to deliver mutual value to promote sustainability and inclusive economic development to all its stakeholders.

In a statement ahead of the West Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) which the oil giant is participating in, Tullow Managing Director, Kweku Awotwi said Tullow Ghana limited was proud of its role in growing and developing an oil industry in Ghana which has supported and continues to contribute significantly to the Ghanaian economy.
 
WHY IS TULLOW PARTICIPATING IN WAIPEC?
 
Tullow Ghana Limited says it views the conference which opens in Lagos, Nigeria from 23rd to 24th January 2019 as an opportunity to share its exploration, development and production experience in various parts of the African continent particularly as operator of the two world-class fields Jubilee and TEN.
 
The exploration firm will join other industry players and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry across West Africa to share its perspective on “How the impact of the oil sector in Sub Saharan Africa plays out over the next five years”.
 
Tullow Ghana wishes to share the progress Ghana has made in what is a highly skilled and technical sector and showcase the impact on local technical and non-technical professionals, local content which benefits indigenous suppliers and businesses. Tullow looks forward to engaging with and learning from other industry players and professionals from other countries in the sub-region”, Mr Awotwi said.
 
Tullow will also mount an exhibition to showcase its operations and activities and local content achievement over the last decade as Africa’s leading independent Oil and Gas Company.
 
WHAT IS THE AIM OF WAIPEC?

WAIPEC is to promote the region’s oil and gas industry, seek best practice, explore new technologies and develop commercial opportunities for business and international investment.

More than 6000 visitors with business interests will participate in this year’s event.

Through topical debates and speaker sessions, WAIPEC 2019 will offer direct access to the primary stakeholders and key players in Nigerian and West African supply and value chains.
 


