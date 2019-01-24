Global auto deals doubled in 2018: PwC

Global auto deals doubled in 2018: PwC
Source: Reuters
Date: 24-01-2019 Time: 04:01:35:pm
Share

Global auto industry mergers more than doubled to an all-time high of $97.5 billion in 2018 from a year earlier, driven by mega-deals in the automotive parts sector, according to a report released on Thursday by consultancy PwC.

Five mega-deals, worth a combined $42 billion, in the component suppliers segment accounted for 43 percent of the total value of M&As last year as companies invested to keep up with a shift by carmakers into autonomous driving, connected cars and electric vehicles, the report said.

Cross-border M&A activity slowed in 2018 due to increased trade tensions and less focus on geographic expansion, PwC said.

The number of deals worth more than $1 billion, at 20, was the highest ever recorded by PwC, and more than twice the average seen over the previous three years.

The availability of capital and the pace of change in the industry should lead to a strong M&A environment this year despite macroeconomic headwinds, the report said.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Mahama spokesman jabs Amidu over Ayariga call records
Kidnapped girls: Police closing in on kidnappers - MP reveals
Bright Simons writes...Yaa Naa rides to Yani: A saga of restoration
Social media reacts to Joy News' campaign to rescue Taadi Girls


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

'Mate' jailed for stealing ¢500 sales to cater for pregnant wife
Bright Simons writes...Yaa Naa rides to Yani: A saga of restoration
Kenya to restrict second-hand imports to boost domestic car sector
Premier League to take legal action over pirate channel
Social media reacts to Joy News' campaign to rescue Taadi Girls
Kidnapped girls: Police closing in on kidnappers - MP reveals
Global auto deals doubled in 2018: PwC
Mahama spokesman jabs Amidu over Ayariga call records

MOST POPULAR
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Woman's lip bitten off after getting lift to buy food
Ahmed's killing cannot end like others - Rawlings condemns “reckless” Agyapong
Photos: Killed undercover investigator buried

LIFESTYLE
6 stomach pains you should never ignore
ODD NEWS
Teenage girls pretend to be boys for 4 years to keep father’s barbershop afloat
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Google update could 'destroy' ad-blocking
OBITUARY
Dumega Christian Mensah Doe
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept