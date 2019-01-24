Gold Fields Limited has denied a Bloomberg report which suggests that it would like to merge with its larger South African rival AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., as the industry experiences a wave of consolidation.
According to the report, Gold Fields believes it would be the ideal combination as the two miners operate in similar jurisdictions and have a shared philosophy.
The source said discussions haven’t taken place yet for the deal that would bring together two miners with a combined market value of about $8 billion.
But a statement by the multinational company Thursday said the report “is factually incorrect and we completely disassociate ourselves with the statement.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Herbalife Nutrition Ghana appoints Clarence Amenyah as Country Manager
- GSE set to request Vodafone to list on bourse
- Ghana Chamber of Commerce collaborates with GRA to boost tax revenue
- 1 million farmers to benefit from fertilizer subsidies in 2019
- Gold Fields denies report of combining with rival AngloGold Ashanti
- Doctors, lawyers others to soon issue tax receipts for services rendered
- African borrowers face risk of debt ‘Tipping Point’
- Opportunity International readies for 2019 success at mammoth staff retreat
- Huge investments in Obuasi mine reflects confidence in sector – AngloGold MD
- UT, Capital bank debtors given 70 days to pay back
- Cashless 2019: A "smart" new year resolution
- PMI Vectorlink recycles waste into toilet rolls, iron rods
- Davos: Merkel urges reforms to IMF, World Bank to restore confidence in financial system
- Reopening of Obuasi gold mine: Economic benefit estimated at $5.3bn
- Total Ghana unveils third solar-powered station