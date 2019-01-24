Herbalife Nutrition Ghana appoints Clarence Amenyah as Country Manager

Herbalife Nutrition Ghana has appointed Clarence Amenyah as its new Country Director.
Mr Amenyah who joined the company in November last year is charged to work closely with the distributor leadership team so as to support them in understanding their business metrics on which they set up their action plans.
He will focus on building a strong relationship with the company’s distributors and members. This is to further improve their business methods and business results.
Mr Amenyah will also be reaching out to key stakeholders such as the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), scientific community, consumer groups and media to increase brand awareness and brand identity.
He brings with him over 10 years’ experience in sales, marketing, strategic planning and business development from the food and beverages industry.
His previous role was as director of international business development for Kasapreko Company Limited; prior to this, he held roles at RLG Communications and Guinness Ghana Breweries.
Commenting on his appointment, he said, “I’m privileged to begin working for Herbalife Nutrition - the number 1 brand in the world in meal replacements and protein supplements combined.
“I look forward to a rewarding experience and helping the Herbalife Ghana team to build on its many achievements and successes since it began business in 2011”.
