Local currency hits ¢5.1 against dollar

Local currency hits ¢5.1 against dollar
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 24-01-2019 Time: 07:01:47:pm
Share

The Ghana cedi has crossed the dreaded ¢5 mark against the American dollar after the local currency continued to lose grounds against the dollar over the past week.

Why this challenge?

The cedi’s woes had been influenced by the sudden demand for dollars by businesses in the country to finance their imports.

The local currency which was trading at around ¢4.80 some two weeks ago has now hit the ¢4.90 range before it closed, ¢5.1.

For many, the test now is whether demand would again outwit supply for the cedi to depreciate further in the coming weeks or the Central Bank would increase supply for the local currency.

This, some belief might ease the pressure to allow the local currency to slightly appreciate and come back to the ¢4 range.

Cedis performance last year

Working with the figures put out by commercial banks the Ghana cedi might have depreciated against the dollar by more than 10 per cent as at the end of 2018.

 Ending the cedi woes  

Some financial experts have argued that unless the Bank of Ghana (BoG) increases the supply of dollars to meet the rising demand, the local currency could depreciate further in the coming weeks.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
'Super poo donors' wanted
National Cathedral: To build or not to build?
Read a Catholic saint’s advice for a strong marriage


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Brexit: Five million air fares to be cancelled as airlines fail to issue no-deal warning
EPUC SRC Vice President loses title over examination malpractice
Read a Catholic saint’s advice for a strong marriage
'Super poo donors' wanted
National Cathedral: To build or not to build?
'I’m not running away from Bastie, I will fight on Dec. 26' - Bukom Banku
Ghana’s Free SHS system: Realizing tomorrow’s dreams for the country

MOST POPULAR
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Woman's lip bitten off after getting lift to buy food
Ahmed's killing cannot end like others - Rawlings condemns “reckless” Agyapong
Photos: Killed undercover investigator buried

LIFESTYLE
Read a Catholic saint’s advice for a strong marriage
ODD NEWS
'Super poo donors' wanted
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Google update could 'destroy' ad-blocking
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept