Tullow poised to grow market share in Africa

Tullow Oil has said at the West Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC 2019) that it would continue to make substantial investments in Africa.

The multinational oil and gas exploration firm says it believes wholeheartedly in Africa’s ability to compete against all other oil and gas producing regions.

“We will continue to search for new blocks as part of our growth agenda and we will remain Africa-focused”, Well Delivery Manager, Elike Mawuli stated at the conference.

Africa’s oil sector in the next five years

Mr. Mawuli was taking part in a panel discussion on how the impact of the oil sector in Sub Saharan Africa will play out in the next five years.

“There are growth and production opportunities. We still have a lot of undiscovered resources. We do have all it takes to be competitive and we all need to work together”, Mr. Mawuli pointed.

He expressed optimism about a better operating environment for the sector should international oil companies work together to reduce cost, collaborate and innovate.

Mr. Mawuli also highlighted the need for international oil companies to be abreast of, and share new technologies, diversifying the workforce and ensuring it is inclusive.

WAIPEC 2019

This year’s West Africa International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference in Lagos, Nigeria brought together industry players to deliberate on best practices, explore new technologies and develop commercial opportunities for business and international investment.

Tullow Ghana was the only international company from Ghana at the event.

“We are happy to be here. It is an opportunity for us to showcase the success of Tullow in Ghana in terms of exploration, development and production. It is also an opportunity to also tell the remarkable story of oil and gas in Ghana,” Communications and IR Manager, Dzifa Bampoh told Joy Business.

Tullow Oil is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Group has interests in over 80 exploration and production licences across 16 countries which are managed as three Business Delivery Teams: West Africa, East Africa and New Ventures.