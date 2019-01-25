2019 Africa security, safety expo and awards officially launched

Share

The 2019 Africa security, safety expo and awards dedicated to cyber, maritime, border, commercial and homeland security and safety industry has been officially launched in Accra.

The Africa Security and Safety Expo and awards (ASAS Expo) seeks to harness best practices in the national security and safety space and also increase the ports’ offerings.

Prior to the unveiling the scheme’s logo, Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, urged the security agencies to step up their efforts in fighting fraud and cyber-related crimes.

“Security agencies must be wiser than the wisest of all criminals, smarter than the smartest of all criminals in order to keep our societies safe.”

Prof Oquaye added, “It is therefore anticipated that all including the private sector will collaborate with government to roll out this programme in the security and defence sectors.”

About expo, awards

The ASAS Expo and Awards is an international security expo in partnership with the private sector, focusing on areas of maritime, aviation, border and cyber security among others.

The event is organized by CSDS Africa, with local and regional support from sector ministries within the Government of Ghana as well as the African Union (AU) and is open to further partnerships.

The aim of the ASAS Expo is to work with the private sector to advance investment, employment, expertise and opportunities in the areas of border, maritime, aviation and cyber security and intelligence which are crucial to national security.

It is expected that the event will feature over 20 international CPD training sessions, host over 40 awards, attract over 200 local and international exhibitors, regulators, buyers and over 5,000 visitors in May 2019.

The Expo is slated for 22 to 24th of May, 2019 whereas the awards night would take place on the 25th of May, 2019.

The ASAS Expo and Awards is on the theme, “Advancing Africa through security and safety technology.”

Some other partners of the expo and awards scheme are the Ghana Maritime Authority, branding company Mullen Lowe, Global Haulage and the National Cyber Security Centre.