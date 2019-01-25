Zeepay marks 5 years of success with free airtime promo

Share

Zeepay has launched a new promo dubbed #TUGUMESO. All recipients of international money transfer from the diaspora will get free airtime on every transfer received directly into mobile money wallet in minutes.

The promo is designed to impact over 20million mobile money customers that receive remittances directly into their mobile wallet from Italy, United States of America and United Kingdom. Offer is open to all Small World Choice USA, Small World Europe and Moneytrans clients. Remittances can be cashed out at over 380,000 agent locations across the country.

Dede Quarshie, Category Business Manager Zeepay mentioned: “As part of our 5year anniversary we deem it fit to reward all our diligent customers through this free airtime promotion. We anticipate to touch the lives of over 500,000 customers from the USA, Italy and UK, through this promotion.”

Zeepay, is among the fastest growing Mobile Financial Service across Africa with Operations in Ghana and United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa and over 90 remittance termination agreements globally. We specialise in Remittance termination into mobile money wallets.

We are a wholly owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by FCA through PSD2 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana through Branchless Banking.

We support Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and considered a Financial Inclusion Company working towards improving last mile access to remittances.