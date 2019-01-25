Zeepay marks 5 years of success with free airtime promo

Zeepay marks 5 years of success with free airtime promo
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 25-01-2019 Time: 07:01:45:am
Share

Zeepay has launched a new promo dubbed #TUGUMESO.  All recipients of international money transfer from the diaspora will get free airtime on every transfer received directly into mobile money wallet in minutes.

The promo is designed to impact over 20million mobile money customers that receive remittances directly into their mobile wallet from Italy, United States of America and United Kingdom. Offer is open to all Small World Choice USA, Small World Europe and Moneytrans clients. Remittances can be cashed out at over 380,000 agent locations across the country.

Dede Quarshie, Category Business Manager Zeepay mentioned: “As part of our 5year anniversary we deem it fit to reward all our diligent customers through this free airtime promotion. We anticipate to touch the lives of over 500,000 customers from the USA, Italy and UK, through this promotion.”

Zeepay,  is among the fastest growing Mobile Financial Service across Africa with Operations in Ghana and United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa and over 90 remittance termination agreements globally. We specialise in Remittance termination into mobile money wallets.

We are a wholly owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by FCA through PSD2 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana through Branchless Banking.

We support Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and considered a Financial Inclusion Company working towards improving last mile access to remittances.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Historic! Yendi goes agog as new Yaa Naa is outdoored today
Newspaper headlines: Friday, January 25, 2019
Armed robbers attack 49 passengers on Kintampo-Tamale highway
ECG Power Queens pay courtesy call on Chief of Staff


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Ghana’s Niche Cocoa “to be served” at World Economic Forum  
Omotola disappointed at no Africa nomination at 2019 Oscars
Armed robbers attack 49 passengers on Kintampo-Tamale highway
Gov’t introduces electronic system to cut down on fertilizer smuggling
A dose of TRUTH: The police are inundated, leave them alone
Accra to host maiden Child in Tech conference
Ghana luring investors with short-term yields to bolster cedi
Security agencies sign MoU on integrated border management

MOST POPULAR
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Woman's lip bitten off after getting lift to buy food
Ahmed's killing cannot end like others - Rawlings condemns “reckless” Agyapong
Photos: Killed undercover investigator buried

LIFESTYLE
48% of HIV-exposed infants screened
ODD NEWS
'Super poo donors' wanted
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft Office now available on Apple’s Mac App Store
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept