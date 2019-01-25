Zeepay has launched a new promo dubbed #TUGUMESO. All recipients of international money transfer from the diaspora will get free airtime on every transfer received directly into mobile money wallet in minutes.
The promo is designed to impact over 20million mobile money customers that receive remittances directly into their mobile wallet from Italy, United States of America and United Kingdom. Offer is open to all Small World Choice USA, Small World Europe and Moneytrans clients. Remittances can be cashed out at over 380,000 agent locations across the country.
Dede Quarshie, Category Business Manager Zeepay mentioned: “As part of our 5year anniversary we deem it fit to reward all our diligent customers through this free airtime promotion. We anticipate to touch the lives of over 500,000 customers from the USA, Italy and UK, through this promotion.”
Zeepay, is among the fastest growing Mobile Financial Service across Africa with Operations in Ghana and United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa and over 90 remittance termination agreements globally. We specialise in Remittance termination into mobile money wallets.
We are a wholly owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by FCA through PSD2 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana through Branchless Banking.
We support Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and considered a Financial Inclusion Company working towards improving last mile access to remittances.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ghana’s Niche Cocoa “to be served” at World Economic Forum
- Gov’t introduces electronic system to cut down on fertilizer smuggling
- Accra to host maiden Child in Tech conference
- Ghana luring investors with short-term yields to bolster cedi
- Security agencies sign MoU on integrated border management
- 2019 Africa security, safety expo and awards officially launched
- Zeepay marks 5 years of success with free airtime promo
- Tullow poised to grow market share in Africa
- Gbani: Mining firms trade accusations over deadly blast
- Local currency hits ¢5.01 against dollar
- Kenya to restrict second-hand imports to boost domestic car sector
- Global auto deals doubled in 2018: PwC
- Herbalife Nutrition Ghana appoints Clarence Amenyah as Country Manager
- GSE set to request Vodafone to list on bourse
- Ghana Chamber of Commerce collaborates with GRA to boost tax revenue