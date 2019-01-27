Zeepay CEO touts new Payment Systems and Services law

Zeepay CEO touts new Payment Systems and Services law
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 27-01-2019 Time: 03:01:13:pm
Share
Andrew Takyi-Appiah is CEO of Zeepay

Chief Executive of Zeepay, a fintech company, says the Payment Systems and Services law that was passed last year will bolster innovation in the industry.

 Andrew Takyi-Appiah said the law will allow innovation to thrive in the market. He believes the law is the current government’s recognition of the enormous potential of Ghana’s youth in the fintech ecosystem.

“Now that it has been passed, it will create a level playing field and everyone will know which supervisory element or level it belongs to. In a free market economy, you must allow the markets to play together; and the markets must be allowed to play from an opportunistic perspective, rather than monopolistic perspective because from an opportunistic perspective, players will be building upon opportunities found,” he said.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has explained that the new law will cater for existing and emerging payment streams such as electronic money, prepaid cards, credit cards, electronic platforms and payment instruments.

The Payment Systems and Services law will also provide for non-banks to establish, own and manage electronic money business in the form of a separate entity to be supervised by the Bank of Ghana, as well as promote the availability and acceptance of electronic money and other forms of payment services as retail payment media.

Furthermore, he said, it will promote innovation in the design of new secure electronic money products and payment services and increase competition in the electronic money business, and finally open-up the electronic money space to engender financial inclusion to help reduce poverty.

Zeepay at five

To mark its fifth anniversary, Zeepay has launched a new promo dubbed #TUGUMESO. All recipients of international money transfer from the diaspora will get free airtime on every transfer received directly into a mobile money wallet in minutes.

The promo is designed to impact over 20 million mobile money customers who receive remittances directly into their mobile wallet from Italy, United States of America and United Kingdom. The offer is open to all Small World Choice USA, Small World Europe and Moneytrans clients. Remittances can be cashed out at over 380,000 agent locations across the country.

Dede Quarshie, Category Business Manager Zeepay noted: “As part of our 5th anniversary, we deem it fit to reward all our diligent customers through this free airtime promotion. We anticipate touching the lives of over 500,000 customers from the USA, Italy and UK, through this promotion”.

 

Mr. Taky-Appiah also noted that it has been a tough five years. “We have been in constant dialogue with regulators across Africa explaining to them why this system is safe and convenient, and we have raised some money and got some good shareholders on board. We have gone through three IT audits by KPMG, and that shows the level of governance we are going through,” he said.

He added that Zeepay currently has an office in the UK and is working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Hope as Gender Minister reveals missing Takoradi girls are alive
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Zeepay CEO touts new Payment Systems and Services law
Six NDC prez aspirants question credibility of company tasked to print ballot papers


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Six NDC prez aspirants question credibility of company tasked to print ballot papers
Palace dump Spurs out of FA Cup amid penalty farce
SCOREBOARD: Results from top European leagues
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Hope as Gender Minister reveals missing Takoradi girls are alive
Zeepay CEO touts new Payment Systems and Services law
AngloGold Ashanti reopening: MPs push for enforcement of local content laws
Tech Tent: The power of influencers

MOST POPULAR
Woman's lip bitten off after getting lift to buy food
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital risks shutdown in March
Woman takes clothes off in front of bank manager in attempt to secure a loan
Armed robbers attack 49 passengers on Kintampo-Tamale highway
Supreme Court dismisses Exton Cubic case

LIFESTYLE
"I have likes, but I don’t have friends": Teenage girls talk loneliness
ODD NEWS
China develops App that lets you know when a person in debt is nearby
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: The power of influencers
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept