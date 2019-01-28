Forbes, Busy Internet launch digital app to enable entrepreneurs access business opportunities

Share

Forbes Africa in partnership with Busy Internet Ghana (ISP) has launched a new digital channel or application, known as forbes8, to enable local entrepreneurs to access opportunities for their business.

The app-based service allows users to log in to watch, listen to seminars, interact with business leaders and provide an opportunity to be mentored by leading business executives across the world. Forbes is making this possible for budding entrepreneurs as well.

Forbes8 gives voice to innovators and entrepreneurs with the potential to improve the world, allowing them to share their ideas and to inspire others to do the same.

Android developer, AW3 Media, is the developer of the digital platform.

Chairman and CEO of AW3 Media Group, Amos Winbush III, in his address to the media, said the Forbes8 app will provide budding entrepreneurs with the opportunity to submit short videos about their businesses for possible upload unto the app.

“The current would be for you and by you,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Communications, Vincent Sowah Odotei, lauded Forbes for choosing Ghana as the first destination of the network.

He said this is in line with the President’s ambitious infrastructure development programme.

Mr Odotei added the Ministry of Communications is working to address some risks and challenges in the cyberspace.

On his part, the Chief Director of the Business Development Ministry, Joe Tackie commended Forbes for choosing Ghana as the destination for the official launch of the platform describing it as a “game changer.”

The Chief Growth Officer of Forbes, Tom Davies, has encouraged Ghanaian entrepreneurs not to relent in their businesses and also to take advantage of the Forbes8 network.

