 IFEJ lauds GCB for consistent media support
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 28-01-2019 Time: 12:01:32:pm
The Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) has lauded GCB Bank for consistent support of the media especially financial journalism in Ghana.

It said the continuous financial and technical support extended to financial reporting and the development of the media in general positively impacts the profession.

IFEJ in a letter of appreciation to the Management of the Bank signed by its President, Rayborn Bulley recognized the gesture of the Bank.

It states, “the leadership of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the support and collaboration in the past years especially your unparalleled support.”

“Your belief in the brand as a way of rewarding quality reporting on critical issues on the economy strengthens us to continue to run workshops to deepen the level of understanding in various sectors of the economy for our members. A better-informed press is always beneficial to nation building and we are grateful for your support,” the letter said.

GCB has sponsored the IFEJ Flamingo Awards since its inception five years ago.

The award seeks to acknowledge journalists who have done compelling reports on finance and economic issues.

GCB’s involvement with the awards and IFEJ activities help to improve on the finance and economic literacy of its publics.

This the Bank believes will help educate the unbanked population to have a better understanding of banking.

The IFEJ awards was founded some five years ago with the aim of recognising journalists who set themselves apart to improve reportage on finance and economic issues.


