Nickseth Construction chooses Appolonia Business Park for national expansion

Nickseth Construction Limited a Kumasi-based construction company, has selected Appolonia Business Park at Appolonia City to expand its operations and establish a base in Accra.

Appolonia Business Park is a 200-acre zone suitable for a wide range of industries, providing high-quality infrastructure specifically engineered for light industrial uses.

“Nickseth Construction’s selection of Appolonia Business Park is further evidence of the market’s recognition of Appolonia City as the place to live, work and play in Greater Accra,” said Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah.

“With the infrastructure in place, Appolonia Business Park is the ideal hub for any business,” he said.

Nickseth Construction is planning to build a concrete batching plant and concrete products factory, in order to service clients at Appolonia City and beyond.

The company has been in operation for over a decade and is looking to expand its reach beyond Kumasi.

“As a construction company expanding its reach, we were very impressed with the planned infrastructure at the Appolonia Business Park and are delighted to be a part of the Appolonia City story as we embark on a new challenge,” said Nicholas Frimpong Boateng, CEO of Nickseth Construction.

In addition to Comland, a number of local and international companies are developing facilities at the park, including Alusynco, Crownhouse Construction & Logistics, PUMA Energy and Total Ghana.