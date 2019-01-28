Tavona Biza appointed new CEO of Old Mutual Ghana

Share

Tavona Biza, CEO of Old Mutual Ghana

Former Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and Old Mutual Pension Services Company, in Malawi, has been appointed as the new head of Old Mutual Ghana.

Tavona Biza has worked for Old Mutual for 10 years, during which time he held various roles in the Group’s Zimbabwean, South African and Malawian businesses.

Mr. Biza helped to position Old Mutual as the leading life insurer in Malawi.

He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries UK and holds MBA from the University of Cape Town, among other academic and professional qualifications.



Mr. Biza has also held various industry positions, including President of the Life and Pensions Association and the Actuarial Society.

Jonas Mushosho, CEO of Old Mutual Rest of Africa on behalf of the board, executive management and employees of Old Mutual Ghana extended a welcome to Mr. Biza and wish him well in his new role.

“His in-depth business experience will contribute significantly to leading our efforts to grow the Old Mutual Ghana business, strengthen our strategic partnership with Ecobank and service the financial needs of our Ghanaian customers,” Mr. Mushosho added.

Old Mutual Ghana is a licensed insurance provider of short term and life insurance products.

It is a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Old Mutual Limited has more than 28 000 employees and 10 million customers across the African continent.