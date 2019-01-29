Indian manufacturer enters Ghanaian smartphone market

Indian manufacturer enters Ghanaian smartphone market
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 29-01-2019 Time: 03:01:26:pm
Share

Indian mobile phones manufacturer, Lava Technologies, has unveiled its variety of quality and affordable mobile phones onto the local telecoms market. 

Having already established a strategic partnership with I2, a vibrant mobile phones distribution company, Lava is banking on the prices and quality of its products as its competitive edge in the market.

Executive Director of Lava Africa, Saurabh Verma, speaking at the launch in Accra, said: “Our core belief is to empower all stakeholders including promoters, partners, retailers and consumers. As a small company, we seek to make available technology more affordable to our consumers as a way of empowering them.”

He added: “We have a good distribution network and a partner that can easily supply our products to the market; from factory to the distributor and then to the retailer so we can be more efficient to the end consumer.”

Mr Verma said there are about 1.8 billion people in the world at the end of the technology pyramid who do not have the affordability to buy expensive mobile phones even though they deserve the technology.

“These people also need technology so that they can better their lives so we are here to empower them with our affordable quality range of smartphones,” he indicated.

Managing Director of I2, the official distributor for the Lava brand, Je Lee, expressed optimism that the smartphones will survive the Ghanaian market with its unique features and affordability.

He indicated: “We are very certain that Lava brands are going to pick off very fast and with the support of the media and dealers, we will able to push a strong sales network for the brand across the country.

One of the good things that we found with Lava phones that have already researched about the local market and introduced products that are fit for the market, which is quite impressive.”

Mr Lee said I2 has been on the Ghanaian market for over 15 years and has been dealing with a lot of brands and that has given the company some good insight about brands that can work on the domestic market.

“Users of Lava phones will find it cost efficient, durable and offers value for money.  Consumers now don’t need high specs brands because everything can now be done with every smartphone,” he added.

On his part, Vikram Singh Parmar, CEO for Lava Africa, said in a press release that the vision of Lava is to make valuable technology accessible to people and empower them to do more and be more.

“In the last 9 years, we have travelled this journey of making this possible and today, we can promise the most trustworthy products and the most reliable user experience to our customers,” he said.

After entering the African mobile market through Egypt, Lava, the fastest growing Indian mobile phone company has launched its operations in Ghana with a promise to deliver valuable and reliable yet affordable mobile technology to the market and community.

Since its inception in 2009, Lava has grown to become the fourth largest mobile phone brand in India with established operations and leading presence in major emerging markets including India, Middle East (UAE, Saudi & Kuwait), Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Russia, Indonesia and Mexico, Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria and Kenya.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
I don’t trust police will find Ahmed’s killers – Ken Agyapong
Adams Mahama trial: Asabke breaks down in court, Afoko expresses outrage
'Empire' star Jussie Smollett hospitalised after possible homophobic, racist attack
Manso Nkwanta compensation: Gov't settled on agreed formula for ¢1.75m payment


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Woman 'accidentally' slashes hand of 5-year-old stepson
Spelling Bee 2019: Deaf students to partake in 12th edition
Kodjo Dee readies for more dose of music, poetry in 2019
Multimedia, DFID unveil BEEP Accountability and Advocacy Project
Manso Nkwanta compensation: Gov't settled on agreed formula for ¢1.75m payment
Adams Mahama trial: Asabke breaks down in court, Afoko expresses outrage
Railways can transform economy to first world status - Joe Ghartey
Big Four accountants bid to delay audit reform

MOST POPULAR
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Pre-wedding photo: I don’t care if it’s amorous or not but... - Ebo Whyte
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital risks shutdown in March
Kidnapped Taadi girls: 15 suspects picked up
Armed robbers attack 49 passengers on Kintampo-Tamale highway

LIFESTYLE
Screen time 'may harm toddlers'
ODD NEWS
Woman’s body falls out of coffin during funeral 
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Judge blocks Yahoo data breach payout
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Ghana hosts 17th international electoral affairs symposium, Awards