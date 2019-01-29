Multimedia, DFID unveil BEEP Accountability and Advocacy Project

Share

The Business Enabling Environment Program (BEEP) Accountability and Advocacy Project has been unveiled to kick start discussions on the profits and progress made in ensuring Ghana's business climate.

To this end, business organizations and investors alike have impressed on the government to quicken reforms in ensuring an enviable business environment in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, President of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF), Nana Osei Bonsu made the case for regulatory bodies to fully maximize technology as a tool to rake in more revenue and also ensure efficiency in service delivery.

“What we need now to quicken the implementation and efficiency of business reforms like clearance of goods at the ports or payment of tax is technology. Maximizing this tool is essential to ensuring an enabling business climate,” he stated.

On his part, Deputy Trade Minister, Ahomka Lindsay, outlined the government’s initiative to ensure an enabling business environment. With Ghana ranking 114 on the World Bank Doing Business Index and also performing creditably at the Corruption Index scoring 41 out of 100 (100 being the highest rate of less corruption), the Deputy Minister stated that various economic policies by the government continue to yield the needed results.

“Reforms are hard to actualize, it’s not a one-day wonder, it takes time for the effects to materialize. We are confident the business community understands this and also appreciated the progress made over the past two years,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Trade Advisor with the Department for International Development (DFID), Nana Frempomaa Aheng, wants regulators to take bold steps in ensuring the full execution and actualization of business regulations.

“We must cut the red tapes, take bold steps and ensure we get things done. We appreciate how far the government has come with ensuring an enabling environment but there’s more to be done,” she remarked.

The BEEP Accountability and Advocacy Project is themed Profit and Progress. The unveiling of the project begins official radio and television discussions on issues bothering doing business in Ghana as it sets out as a counterbalance for government agencies.

Key Coalition Partners of the project are the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana and the Private Enterprise Foundation (PEF).

