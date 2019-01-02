Is your bank safe? List of banks that have met BoG's requirement

Sources have confirmed that the Bank of Ghana will release a list of all banks that have successfully met its GH₵400 million capital requirement as designated by the central bank earlier last year. Following the December 31, 2018 deadline, Graphic Online has formulated a list with predictions of the banks that have and have not met the requirement.
One of the banks that was unable to meet the requirement has a capital deficit in excess of GH₵800 million, the report reads.
One bank will be downgraded to a saving and loans company for failure to recapitalise before the December 31, 2018 deadline, the report adds.
Furthermore, BoG will use provisions set out in Sections 103 to 137 of the Banks and Specialised Deposits Taking Institutions Act 2016 (Act 930), the report says.
Joy Business is working to confirm the report.
Below is the list:
List of successfully recapitalised banks
Access Bank Ghana Limited
Barclays Bank Ghana Limited
CAL Bank Limited
Consolidated Bank
Ecobank Ghana Limited
FBNBank Ghana Limited
Fidelity Bank Limited
First National Bank Ghana Limited (FNB)
Republic Bank Ghana Limited
GCB Bank Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited (GTBank)
Society Generale Ghana Limited
Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
United Bank for Africa Ghana Limited (UBA)
Zenith Bank Ghana Limited
Not recapitalised but being supported
ADB Bank
National Investment Bank (NIB)
Prudential Bank
Universal Merchant Bank Limited (UMB)
Heritage Bank Limited
OmniBank Limited
Ongoing mergers
Energy Commercial Bank Ghana Limited and First Atlantic Bank Limited
OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank
Ongoing takeovers
First National Bank Ghana Limited (FNB) takes over GHL Bank
Voluntary liquidation
Bank of Baroda (customers absorbed seamlessly by Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited)
Not recapitalised but no credible news yet
Bank of Africa Ghana (BoA) Limited
GN Bank Limited
Premium Bank Limited
