Davos: Africa boosts free trade while global barriers go up

Davos: Africa boosts free trade while global barriers go up
Source: Graphic.com.gh
Date: 30-01-2019 Time: 08:01:21:am
Share

When you ask Tony Elumelu if Africa will profit from free trade, the Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist does not have to think long.

"If we look at other parts of the world, intra-regional trade helped significantly.

For us to develop in Africa, we must embrace this," he told DW at the World Economic Forum in Davos and added: "We need to develop and broaden the market. We need to integrate Africa by trade also."

He might not have to wait much longer for this to happen.

Last year, 49 African countries signed the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) agreement, which is supposed to do away with tariffs on most goods and other trade barriers.

The agreement will come into force once 22 countries have ratified it. With only seven more to go, it might only be a matter of weeks.

So in times when others are erecting trade barriers once again, leaders on the continent are edging closer towards establishing the largest free trade area since the World Trade Organisation's inception.

It would create a market with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of around three trillion dollars and, according to the African Union (AU), boost intra-African trade by 52 per cent.

As enterprises will get the chance to enter new markets, unemployment is predicted to fall and economic output to go up.

And the effects in the long-run could be even more substantial.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Hand of 5-year-old amputated due to cutlass wound
OccupyGhana voices concern over Ghana's fiscal responsibility act
Hazard can leave Chelsea if he wants, says Sarri
'Autocratic' Nyantakyi was not my friend - George Afriyie


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Corruption Watch: Asset declaration regime
Hand of 5-year-old amputated due to cutlass wound
GH¢2 billion raised on GSE in 2018
'Autocratic' Nyantakyi was not my friend - George Afriyie
Hazard can leave Chelsea if he wants, says Sarri
OccupyGhana voices concern over Ghana's fiscal responsibility act
Photos: Ghanaian dignitaries pay last respects to NAN Group icon
We were fair to Heritage, Premium banks – BoG

MOST POPULAR
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Pre-wedding photo: I don’t care if it’s amorous or not but... - Ebo Whyte
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital risks shutdown in March
Court discharges policeman who assaulted woman at Midland Savings and Loans
Kidnapped Taadi girls: 15 suspects picked up

LIFESTYLE
A/R: Asanko Gold strikes deal to provide free medical supplies to mothers, babies
ODD NEWS
Thai city sprays sweetened water into air to combat pollution
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Apple says it’ll lower iPhone prices in certain countries
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Ghana hosts 17th international electoral affairs symposium, Awards