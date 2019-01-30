When you ask Tony Elumelu if Africa will profit from free trade, the Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist does not have to think long.
"If we look at other parts of the world, intra-regional trade helped significantly.
For us to develop in Africa, we must embrace this," he told DW at the World Economic Forum in Davos and added: "We need to develop and broaden the market. We need to integrate Africa by trade also."
He might not have to wait much longer for this to happen.
Last year, 49 African countries signed the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) agreement, which is supposed to do away with tariffs on most goods and other trade barriers.
The agreement will come into force once 22 countries have ratified it. With only seven more to go, it might only be a matter of weeks.
So in times when others are erecting trade barriers once again, leaders on the continent are edging closer towards establishing the largest free trade area since the World Trade Organisation's inception.
It would create a market with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of around three trillion dollars and, according to the African Union (AU), boost intra-African trade by 52 per cent.
As enterprises will get the chance to enter new markets, unemployment is predicted to fall and economic output to go up.
And the effects in the long-run could be even more substantial.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- GH¢2 billion raised on GSE in 2018
- We were fair to Heritage, Premium banks – BoG
- Davos: Africa boosts free trade while global barriers go up
- Six Fund Managers voluntarily cease operations – SEC
- Ghana Railway Company starts a two-week free ride
- Benefits of Ghana-Burkina rail line are unprecedented – Joe Ghartey
- Multimedia, DFID unveil BEEP Accountability and Advocacy Project
- Railways can transform economy to first world status - Joe Ghartey
- Big Four accountants bid to delay audit reform
- PHOTOS: Tullow Ghana participates in WAIPEC 2019
- Indian manufacturer enters Ghanaian smartphone market
- We're not a 'loss-making institution' - COCOBOD
- The 5 biggest takeaways from the World Economic Forum
- Absa’s Maria Ramos to retire end of February
- Hungary unveils $70m Bridge Power Project in Ghana