Six Fund Managers voluntarily cease operations – SEC 
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 30-01-2019 Time: 08:01:21:am
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said six licensed operators engaged in fund management activities in the capital market have voluntarily requested to cease operation for various reasons.

According to SEC, the six firms; HFC Capital Partners Limited, Attai Capital Limited, Serengeti Capital Limited, Indigo Investment Management Limited, Verit Investment Advisory Limited and Waxson Investment and Pension Management are therefore not mandated to carry out any Fund Management activities.

“The Commission has, after a thorough assessment of the circumstances, approved their requests. The above companies are therefore not mandated to carry out any Fund Management activities,” SEC said in a statement. 

“Consequently, the Commission wishes to inform the general public that anyone who engages in any transaction with any of these companies or their representatives, in their capacity as Fund Managers could be exposing him/herself to avoidable risk,” the statement said.

Click here for the full statement from the Securities Exchange Commission
 


