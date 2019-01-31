AirtelTigo to delight customers in 'Month of Love'

Share

To celebrate the month of love, telecom operator AirtelTigo has launched a campaign themed ‘Share the Love’.

Through this initiative, AirtelTigo will reward customers with various gifts, including an all-expense paid romantic getaway.

According to the Director of Marketing Operations for AirtelTigo, Pius Owusu Tuffour, to stand a chance to win the fully paid trip, customers would need to send an SMS with the word ‘START’ to 4062 at a charge of 50 pesewas to enter a game of trivia and build-up points.

He explained that two customers with the highest points will be rewarded with full VIP treatment at the Maaha Beach Resort located in the Western region together with their partners, adding that winners will be announced on February 10, and will be notified by AirtelTigo authorized personnel.

In addition to the weekend trip, AirtelTigo will also reward customers who will purchase Unlimited Voice Bundles and Big Time Data Bundles for their loved ones.

This can be done by dialling to subscribe for Unlimited Voice Bundles and Big Time Data Bundles. Customers who purchase the most for others will stand the chance of winning great prizes such as hampers and free movie tickets.

“The year has kicked off to an exciting start at AirtelTigo and we’re happy to celebrate this month of love with our customers.

‘Share The Love’ is one of many initiatives that we have planned through the course of 2019, as we are fixated on making customers’ lives better,” he said.

He urged customers to beware of the activities of scammers. AirtelTigo does not charge any fee before prizes are redeemed.