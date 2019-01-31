GCB boosts Cocoa Purchasing Company with over 30 trucks

Share

Zakou Adamou receiving the ignition keys from Antwi-Boasiako while Deputy CEO of Cocobod

GCB Bank Limited has financed the purchase of over 30 duty vehicles for the carting of cocoa from the hinterlands to the ports.

The vehicles include 30 Howo light duty and 10 heavy duty trucks as well as tractors with trailers for unmotorable roads.

A ceremony to hand over the trucks to Royal Commodities Limited, a Ghanaian Licensed Buying Company (LBC) took place at the company’s premises in Tema.

Some of the trucks at the Company's premises

Nana Antwi Boasiako, Acting Head of Corporate Banking Department of GCB Bank, handed over the vehicles to Alhaji Razak Adamu, Managing Director of Royal Commodities Limited.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako said GCB has been financing cocoa related businesses over the years and is committed to the development and growth of Ghanaian businesses and entrepreneurs.

Alhaji Adamu said GCB has been at the forefront and finances about 95 per cent of the company’s business.

Adamou test-driving one of the trucks

The Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocobod, Emmanuel Opuku, who witnessed the ceremony commended the Management of GCB and Royal Commodities for their healthy relationship resulting in the purchase of new trucks for the cocoa sector business.

He lauded the partnership between Cocobod and the company saying that Cocobod is interested in supporting local LBCs to compete and grow in the industry.