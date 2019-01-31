PURC likely to announce new utility tariffs next week

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is likely to announce the reviewed utility tariffs next week, instead of Friday, February 1, according to persons close to the Commission.
Why the “postponement”?
JoyBusiness understands the “change -in –date” had got to do with delays in finalizing necessary engagements with all the other stakeholders on the new tariff levels.
PURC had hoped to finish engaging the utility companies by Thursday as well, for the announcement to be made on Friday, February 1 2019.
But sources at the PURC say the new owners of the Electricity Company of Ghana, this week came up with a concern that would make it difficult for the Commission to start applying the new tariffs from Friday, February 1.
JoyBusiness is also learning that the Public Utility Regulatory Commission had already settled on the new utility tariffs, and this postponement has nothing to do with their inability to finalize work on the tariffs.
