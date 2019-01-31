Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises

Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises
Source: Charles Ayitey | Joy Business | charles.ayitey@myjoyonline.com
Date: 31-01-2019 Time: 10:01:44:pm
Share

Two persons have been picked up by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for alleging removing ten air conditioners at the premises of Zylofon Media at East Legon.  

The arrests follow a recent court order confirming the freezing and preservation of properties of MenzGold Ghana Ltd and other Associated Companies.

Head of Public Affairs at EOCO, Jacqueline Avotri, told journalists on Thursday that the two persons have been detained at the East Legon Police Station.

According to EOCO, the move was to ensure the court order freezing the properties of MenzGold are adhered to.

Meanwhile, head of operations at EOCO, Nana Antwi, says some frozen properties hitherto suspected of belonging to MenzGold Ghana Ltd have been released to their lawful owners after investigations and court clearance.

The listed properties of MenzGold include Landed Properties and Vehicles of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Madrid Football Club, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Brew Energy Company Limited as well as G-Tech Automobile Service.

The rest are two properties located at Trassaco Valley (Plot No. 315 and Plot No. 337), Plot of land (No. 54) near Oak Street- Trassaco Valley, Uncompleted Residence and 510 acres of land.

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1), CEO of Menzgold, who was arrested in the UAE in December 2018, for allegedly defrauding a business partner, has been declared a wanted man by a Circuit Court in Accra.

It follows similar accusations by some 60,000 persons who invested in his Menzgold firm, which has been described as experts as a Ponzi scheme.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ayawaso West Wuogon chaos: Police to investigate masked men  
Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah reveals plot to have him destroyed
Takeover of ECG postponed
Muntaka apologises for trading insults with Ken Agyapong


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises
Globalization 4.0: Prospects and risks for Africa
CBG's technology-led strategy to transform banking in Ghana
Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah reveals plot to have him destroyed
PURC likely to announce new utility tariffs next week
Ayawaso West Wuogon chaos: Police to investigate masked men  
Muntaka apologises for trading insults with Ken Agyapong
Takeover of ECG postponed

MOST POPULAR
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Exclusive video: Sam George slapped, beaten during Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
Video: Ken Agyapong, Muntaka trade insults in Parliament
Pre-wedding photo: I don’t care if it’s amorous or not but... - Ebo Whyte
Court discharges policeman who assaulted woman at Midland Savings and Loans

LIFESTYLE
Woman charges cheating ex £100 just for the privilege of talking to her
ODD NEWS
Man’s penis snapped during sex and ‘swelled to the size of a wine bottle’
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
WhatsApp reveals update that’s very handy for people who receive a lot of x-rated pictures
OBITUARY
Dr. Francis Apiagyei Poku (MOBA 1955)
ELECTIONS
Ayawaso West Wuogon chaos: Police to investigate masked men  