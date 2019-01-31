Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises

Share

Two persons have been picked up by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for alleging removing ten air conditioners at the premises of Zylofon Media at East Legon.

The arrests follow a recent court order confirming the freezing and preservation of properties of MenzGold Ghana Ltd and other Associated Companies.

Head of Public Affairs at EOCO, Jacqueline Avotri, told journalists on Thursday that the two persons have been detained at the East Legon Police Station.

According to EOCO, the move was to ensure the court order freezing the properties of MenzGold are adhered to.

Meanwhile, head of operations at EOCO, Nana Antwi, says some frozen properties hitherto suspected of belonging to MenzGold Ghana Ltd have been released to their lawful owners after investigations and court clearance.

The listed properties of MenzGold include Landed Properties and Vehicles of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Madrid Football Club, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Brew Energy Company Limited as well as G-Tech Automobile Service.

The rest are two properties located at Trassaco Valley (Plot No. 315 and Plot No. 337), Plot of land (No. 54) near Oak Street- Trassaco Valley, Uncompleted Residence and 510 acres of land.

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1), CEO of Menzgold, who was arrested in the UAE in December 2018, for allegedly defrauding a business partner, has been declared a wanted man by a Circuit Court in Accra.

It follows similar accusations by some 60,000 persons who invested in his Menzgold firm, which has been described as experts as a Ponzi scheme.