Auditor-General ‘recovers over ¢67m from surcharges’

Auditor-General ‘recovers over ¢67m from surcharges’
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | george.nyavor@myjoyonline.com
Date: 03-01-2019 Time: 12:01:31:pm
Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has remained committed to the fight against corruption in public institutions.

The Auditor-General’s Department recovered for the state more than ¢67 million from various surcharge certificates issued to individuals and organisations.

In June 2017, the Supreme Court granted all the reliefs sought by pressure group, OccupyGhana, in respect of the Auditor-General's powers of disallowance and surcharges.

The apex court directed the Auditor-General to issue disallowance and surcharges in respect of all state monies found to have been expended contrary to law.

The second relief granted by the Court is that the Auditor-General must take steps to recover all amounts lost to the state, and this covers private persons.

Occupy Ghana

The Attorney-General was also ordered to ensure enforcement of the orders including criminal prosecution where necessary.

In a release issued under the hand of the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Audit Service, Benard Conduah, the Service revealed that between June 14, 2017, to November 30, 2018, it “issued 112 Surcharge Certificates to individuals and organisations and recovered a total amount of ¢67,315,066.12 into government chest.”

The press statement released on Thursday, January 3, further urged stakeholders and the general public can access copies of a report it has submitted to the Parliament on the progress made by the Ghana Audit Service on Disallowance and Surcharge from the website of the Ghana Audit Service.

This progress report from the Audit Service can be seen as a success for think tanks in general and OccupyGhana in particular.

OccupyGhana waged a relentless war against the lethargic attitude of Auditors-General whom it accused of not applying the law and protecting the public purse.

Every year, the Auditor-General makes serious findings of many instances of misapplication of colossal amounts by public office holders.

Sometimes the public officers make admissions before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament but none is ever held accountable or punished.

OccupyGhana has argued strenuously that the Auditor-General has the power to disallow expenditures which are not in conformity with the law and to surcharge those responsible.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Auditor-General ‘recovers over ¢67m from surcharges’
Edwinology's Lab: Halloween pastors and holy hooligans
Peacekeepers involved in South Sudan sexual assault won't be shielded - Dery
The town at the centre of the world

Latest Stories

Businessman demands ¢2.3m from GBC over alleged copyright infringement 
Court blasts US gov't over handling of student's no-fly case
The town at the centre of the world
GCB Bank appoints Edward Younge as board member
VIDEO: Ever wondered what happens behind the scene?
Peacekeepers involved in South Sudan sexual assault won't be shielded - Dery
N Korea ambassador to Italy 'disappears'
Edwinology's Lab: Halloween pastors and holy hooligans

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Assemblies of God Church pastor stabbed to death
Gov’t declares Jan 7 public holiday
Video: Owusu-Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
WABONS: Referendum ends with many voting YES

LIFESTYLE
Are men’s and women’s sexual minds really that different?
ODD NEWS
Flip-flops made out of Trump's contradictory tweets selling like hot cakes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Why your iPhone, Android phone will cost more in 2019
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss