Ekumfi paramount chief promises to improve education in his area

The Paramount Chief of the Ekumfi Traditional Council has promised to reforms that lead to the upgrade of educational infrastructure and academic development in Ekumfi.

Odeifo Nana Akyin (VII), therefore, asks Ekumfi residents to remain resolute and support programs and initiatives that may take off in their various communities.

Speaking through his paramount Queen Mother, Nana Benyiwaa VI, at the outdooring of a new chief and first ever Asomdwee Festival of the people and elders of Ekumfi Obidan, Odeefo Akyin said education has been one of his priorities since he assumed the paramountcy.

He cautioned against chieftaincy clashes and individuals fomenting communal violence to desist from it.

Odeefo Akyin noted that chieftaincy disputes and communal unrest is an obstacle to development and for that matter, Ekumfi cannot afford to sacrifice development for chieftaincy disputes.

He asked the chief of the town Nana Kweku Akweesi to prepare a document detailing the needs of the community and present it to him so he will do about them.

The paramount chief who was installed last year after 30 years vacancy of the Ekumfi paramount stool promised to be present at all festivals.

On his part, the District Chief Executive for Ekumfi, Benard Grant, promised government support for the community.

He said the construction of the Akwakrom, Asaafa to Nananom junction road is captured in the 2019 budget and will be started soon.

The DCE pledged 100 bags of cement to support the abandoned teachers quarters started seven years ago.

In an interview with the Chief of the town, Nana Kweeku Akweesi II thanked Odeefo Akyin for the support given him especially with preparation towards the event.

He called for the creation of new electoral area to enable them to have their own assembly member which according to him, will facilitate development in the surrounding communities.

He explained that the Suprudu–Amissano Electoral Area has grown with more and more communities springing up.