GCB Bank appoints Edward Younge as board member

Marketing Consultant, Edward Prince Amoatia Younge, has been appointed as a board member of GCB Bank Limited.

This was after a ceremony at the Bank’s head office in Accra, where was sworn in by High Court Judge, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu.

The Board Chairman of GCB, Jude Arthur said, “we have no doubt that the GCB Board will benefit from the extensive experience of Mr. Amoatia Younge”.

The newly appointed board member is currently an Executive Director for Targetlink Limited and Cypher Consult Limited.

He has over 25 years working experience in Services Marketing, Customer Services management, Trade marketing, Distribution, Marketing Research, Public and Corporate Relations.

Mr. Amoatia Younge has consulted for companies like Nestle Ghana Limited, La Palm Hotel, GHACEM, ZOOMLION, Jospong Group of Companies, and Ghana Re-Insurance among many others.

Prior to entering into consultancy, he worked as Head of Trade Marketing & Distribution at British American Tobacco Ghana (BAT, Ghana) for 11 years (1992 to 2011).

He also previously worked with CAMELOT Ghana Limited and PASICO Ghana Ltd as a Sales Supervisor.

Mr. Amoatia Younge holds a first degree in Sociology with Economics from the University of Ghana, an Executive Master of Business Administration (Marketing) and a Master of Philosophy in Marketing degrees, all from the University of Ghana Business School.

He has been a member of the American Marketing Association since 2004.