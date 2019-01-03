VIDEO: Ever wondered what happens behind the scene?

VIDEO: Ever wondered what happens behind the scene?
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 03-01-2019 Time: 12:01:24:pm

Have you ever imagined what your favourite presenters/journalists go through to bring you the news?

Well, a lot happens behind the scenes and it is not always smooth.

Watch the video below:


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Auditor-General ‘recovers over ¢67m from surcharges’
Edwinology's Lab: Halloween pastors and holy hooligans
Peacekeepers involved in South Sudan sexual assault won't be shielded - Dery
The town at the centre of the world

Latest Stories

Businessman demands ¢2.3m from GBC over alleged copyright infringement 
Court blasts US gov't over handling of student's no-fly case
The town at the centre of the world
GCB Bank appoints Edward Younge as board member
VIDEO: Ever wondered what happens behind the scene?
Peacekeepers involved in South Sudan sexual assault won't be shielded - Dery
N Korea ambassador to Italy 'disappears'
Edwinology's Lab: Halloween pastors and holy hooligans

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Assemblies of God Church pastor stabbed to death
Gov’t declares Jan 7 public holiday
Video: Owusu-Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
WABONS: Referendum ends with many voting YES

LIFESTYLE
Are men’s and women’s sexual minds really that different?
ODD NEWS
Flip-flops made out of Trump's contradictory tweets selling like hot cakes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Why your iPhone, Android phone will cost more in 2019
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss