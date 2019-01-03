The Bank of Africa (BoA) Ghana Limited says it has "almost" completed processes for meeting full capitalisation of ¢400 million and expects to achieve it by January 7.
In a statement signed by the Managing Director, Festus Kwofie, he said reports that the Bank has no credible "news" on its capitalisation plans are incorrect.
“The capitalisation processes of Bank of Africa Ghana Limited has been fully communicated to the Bank of Ghana,” he clarified.
Read the full statement below:
BANK OF AFRICA – NEW MINIMUM CAPITALISATION
Dear Cherished Customer,
Our attention has been drawn to a news item circulating on various social media platforms on the new minimum capital requirement.
The said news item suggests that BANK OF AFRICA Ghana Limited has no credible "news" on its capitalisation plans. This information is incorrect.
BANK OF AFRICA Ghana Limited has almost completed the processes for its full capitalization and expects to complete the process and receive full capitalisation by January 7, 2019.
The capitalisation processes of BANK OF AFRICA Ghana Limited has been fully communicated to the Bank of Ghana.
We assure you of the soundness of BOA-GHANA and look ahead to a more exciting and fruitful relationship in 2019.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Managing Director
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- We have "almost" completed capitalisation processes - Bank of Africa
- SSNIT divests itself of hotels
- Crack the whip, be stricter – Chamber of Commerce tells BoG
- Ekumfi paramount chief promises to improve education in his area
- GCB Bank appoints Edward Younge as board member
- VIDEO: Ever wondered what happens behind the scene?
- Bond Savings and Loans to use fintech to drive market in 2019
- Auditor-General ‘recovers over ¢67m from surcharges’
- Huawei to report strong growth despite “unfair treatment”
- Gov’t justifies support for 7 local banks
- Investors battle to swallow Absa's road to recovery tale
- Ethiopian Airlines to provide Aviation training services for Ghanaians
- “It’s an Assumption Agreement”: Bank of Baroda clarifies Stanbic Bank deal
- Expert predicts Bank of Baroda employees will be out of work soon
- Gov’t suspends Uni-Pass implementation