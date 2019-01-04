Akufo-Addo sets up Fiscal, Financial Stability Councils

BREAKING NEWS
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness
Date: 04-01-2019

President Akufo-Addo has established two major Councils that will offer independent advice on fiscal responsibility and ensure the stability of the entire financial system.

The two Councils are the Fiscal Responsibility Advisory Council (Fiscal Council) and the Financial Stability Advisory Council (Financial Stability Council).

Both Councils are made up of seven members each, the latter's members being institutional representatives.

The term of the members of each Council shall lapse with the term of the President under whom he/she is appointed unless he/she resigns or is otherwise terminated/terminates before then.

Among its many functions, the FSC, which brings together all the different regulatory agencies in the financial services sector, will  identify and evaluate the threats, vulnerabilities, and risks to the stability of the financial sector, ensuring, especially, that we receive early-warning of cross-industry exposures that pose systemic risks and deploy appropriate measures in managing them.

The FC also has, as one of its functions, a mandate to "develop and recommend to the President fiscal responsibility policies for the maintenance of prudent and sustainable levels of public debt

It is also to ensure that the fiscal balance is maintained at a sustainable level, and the management of fiscal risks in a prudent manner, to achieve efficiency, effectiveness and value for money in public expenditure.

The first membership of the Councils are:

FISCAL COUNCIL

1. Dr. Paul Acquah

2. Mr. Abdallah Ali-Nakyea

3. Prof. Eugenia Amporfu

4. Dr. Nii Noi Ashong

5. Prof. Augustine Fosu

6. Dr. Robert Osei, and

7. Dr. Nii Kwaku Sowa

FINANCIAL STABILITY COUNCIL (Institutional Representatives)

1. Dr. Ernest Addison (BoG)

2. Elsie Addo Awadzi (BoG)

3. Charles Adu Boahen (MoF)

4. Justice Yaw Ofori (NIC)

5. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh (SEC)

6. Hayford Atta Krufi (NPRA), and

7. Ignatius Wilson (DPC).


