Breaking: BOG downgrades GN Bank, now savings and loans

Date: 04-01-2019 Time: 04:01:41:pm

The Bank of Ghana has downgraded GN Bank to a savings and loans company. This was after the central bank finished what it describes as the banking resolution requiring each commercial bank operating in the country to have a minimum capital of 400 million cedis. More soon.

 

 


