The merger between First Atlantic Bank and Energy Commercial Bank has finally been approved by the Bank of Ghana.
Sources say the approval was secured today. The merged institutions now have a stated capital of 432 million cedis.
This is more than the 400 million cedis capital required by the Bank of Ghana.
The deal would see Energy Bank swap some shares for a stake in First Atlantic Bank since it is the emerging and surviving entity post the merger.
Details on Omni and Sahel Sahara Bank merger
In a related development, the Central Bank has also approved the merger between Omni Bank and Sahel Bank.
The Bank of Ghana is currently working on other approvals for some banks with an announcement expected soon.
This should pave the way for the two banks to fast-track integration of their systems and personal.
The new entity is now owned by BSIC Group, Jospong Group and the Ghana AmalgamatedTrust the Special Purpose Vehicle that is investing some pension funds. The two banks together made up some GHS280 million, while Ghana Amalgamated Trust injected about 120 million cedis.
The shareholders of the new entity is now expected to send the signed agreements to Bank of Ghana to help them close the door the venture.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Breaking: BOG downgrades GN Bank, now savings and loans
- Akufo-Addo sets up Fiscal, Financial Stability Councils
- VIDEO: Interest rates to drop in 2019 – David Ofosu-Dorte
- Omni, Sahel Bank to fast-track integration process after BoG’s approval
- Huawei demotes workers for tweeting from an iPhone
- First Atlantic/Energy Bank, Omni/Sahel Bank gets BoG approval to merge
- VIDEO: Aku Sika Diabah, Ruth Medufia; achieving through entrepreneurship, defying all odds
- Ex-Credit Suisse bankers arrested over '$2bn fraud scheme'
- BoG approves merger of OmniBank with Sahel Sahara Bank
- OPEC oil output posts biggest drop since 2017
- Govt to award oil blocks to prospective winners August 31
- We have "almost" completed capitalisation processes - Bank of Africa
- SSNIT divests itself of hotels
- Crack the whip, be stricter – Chamber of Commerce tells BoG
- Ekumfi paramount chief promises to improve education in his area