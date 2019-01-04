BREAKING NEWS
Breaking: BOG downgrades GN Bank, now savings and loans

First Atlantic/Energy Bank, Omni/Sahel Bank gets BoG approval to merge

First Atlantic/Energy Bank, Omni/Sahel Bank gets BoG approval to merge
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
Date: 04-01-2019 Time: 09:01:38:am

The merger between First Atlantic Bank and Energy Commercial Bank has finally been approved by the Bank of Ghana.

Sources say the approval was secured today. The merged institutions now have a stated capital of 432 million cedis. 

This is more than the 400 million cedis capital required by the Bank of Ghana. 

The deal would see Energy Bank swap some shares for a  stake in First Atlantic Bank since it is the emerging and surviving entity post the merger.

Details on Omni and Sahel Sahara Bank merger

In a related development, the Central Bank has also approved the merger between Omni Bank and Sahel Bank. 

The Bank of Ghana is currently working on other approvals for some banks with an announcement expected soon.

This should pave the way for the two banks to fast-track integration of their systems and personal. 

The new entity is now owned by BSIC Group, Jospong Group and the Ghana AmalgamatedTrust the Special Purpose Vehicle that is investing some pension funds. The two banks together made up some GHS280 million, while Ghana Amalgamated Trust injected about 120 million cedis.

The shareholders of the new entity is now expected to send the signed agreements to Bank of Ghana to help them close the door the venture.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Akufo-Addo sets up Fiscal, Financial Stability Councils
Takoradi: Residents hit streets over rise in kidnapping of teenage girls
Breaking: BOG downgrades GN Bank, now savings and loans
GES announces as reopening dates for Senior High Schools

Latest Stories

Breaking: BOG downgrades GN Bank, now savings and loans
GES announces as reopening dates for Senior High Schools
“Kente Party” climaxes Fuse ODG’s TINA Festival
Italian restaurant serves "fried air”
Let’s settle the score: Are household chores the wife’s sole responsibility?
Takoradi: Residents hit streets over rise in kidnapping of teenage girls
What 2019 holds for Facebook
Akufo-Addo sets up Fiscal, Financial Stability Councils

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Assemblies of God Church pastor stabbed to death
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
Family of slain pastor killed by nephew speaks out
Time’s up! 5 banks likely to lose licenses

LIFESTYLE
Let’s settle the score: Are household chores the wife’s sole responsibility?
ODD NEWS
Italian restaurant serves "fried air”
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
What 2019 holds for Facebook
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss