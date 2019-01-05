GOIL opens 360th Service Station at Adenta

GOIL opens 360th Service Station at Adenta
The new Adenta Aviation service Station

Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, has formally opened a new service station with an improved court-yard offering at Adenta-Aviation in Accra.

The official opening brings to 360, the number of GOIL service stations in the country.

GOIL is the biggest indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and the number one OMC in the Country with the highest number of stations spread across the length and breadth of the country.

At the formal opening, the Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Mr Alex Adzew, pledged the commitment of the company to maintain standards and improve upon service at all stations.

Photo: GOIL brand Ambassador, Barimah Azumah Nelson assisted by the CEO&MD of GOIL, Patrick Akorli and other Officials of the company formally opening the Adenta Service Station

He said GOIL has taken an important step to ensure value for money and ensure the quality of fuels with the introduction of a modern mobile laboratory van for quality assurance.

The Head of fuels Marketing, Marcus Deo Dake noted GOIL will intensify efforts at improving customer care and pledged the company’s commitment to improving on product offerings that will satisfy consumers.

The Chief Executive and Dealer of the station, Clement Gyato, explained he chose GOIL because of the quality of products and importantly the company’s indigenous identity. He promised to raise the bar in terms of service delivery and contribute to improving the brand.

The Group Chief Executive and Managing Director, M Patrick Akorli, assisted by GOIL’s brand Ambassador, Barimah Azumah Nelson, and other Officials later cut the sod to formally open the station.


