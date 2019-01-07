IMMERI selects Ghana as first African subsidiary, targets 20,000 indirect jobs

Malaysian International Direct Selling Company, IMMERI Group of Companies, has selected Ghana as its first African subsidiary as it targets 20,000 indirect jobs by the end of 2019.

Country Manager for IMMERI Ghana, Daniel Annan is hopeful this Direct Selling Initiative by the company would help create these jobs.

According to him, “With wholesalers and distributors coming onboard, we are looking at creating more than 20,000 indirect jobs by year’s end”.

Chairman and CEO of IMMERI International, Lau Chong Guan, at a press briefing explained that the choice of Ghana is based on the economic stability and overall ease of doing business.

“We chose Ghana among other African economies because this country is doing well economically and various business regulations are yielding positive effects,” he revealed.

Diversifying its business reach into the pharmaceutical sector, IMMERI Ghana Limited has strategized to invest heavily in health and wellness through its range of products – Adwelle (for gut cleansing, weight management), Vitide (for muscle growth) and Vaginne (for women’s reproductive health).

On his part, Deputy Health Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, said the coming on board of IMMERI does not only add on to investments into Ghana’s health sector but also creates job opportunities for the teeming unemployed.

“Health and wellness is a fast-rising industry of today. Everybody wants to be healthy so why not combine both? Focus on your health and at the same time be open to business opportunities,” he stated.

IMMERI is a fast growing Direct Selling Company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Qingdao, China.

With a market presence in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Ghana, the total turnover of the company has surpassed $200 million in the past financial year.

