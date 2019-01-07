Vivo Energy Ghana gets new MD

Vivo Energy Ghana gets new MD
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 07-01-2019 Time: 11:01:20:am
Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana, the marketers and distributors of Shell-branded products and services has appointed Ben Hassan Ouattara as Managing Director, effective 1st January, 2019.

 

Mr. Ouattara takes over from Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, whose term of office ended in December 2018.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ouattara was the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Côte d’Ivoire, and the Chief Executive Officer of SIFAL Lubricant Blending Plant, where he provided thought leadership and operational guidance for the efficient management of these businesses.

Mr. Ouattara brings on board over 25 years of experience in the downstream oil and marine businesses. He was a Naval Commander of Offshore Logistic Support Base and the Captain of Oil Tankers across European and African coasts before joining Shell in 2003 as the Marine Technical Advisor for West Africa.

He was later appointed the Shell Group Lead Auditor and following the acquisition of Shell’s downstream businesses by Vivo Energy, he was appointed Vivo Energy’s Head of Marine and Aviation Business for Africa.

In his previous role as the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Côte d’Ivoire, he sustained a strong focus on delivery of results which has since grown and developed the Côte d’Ivoire, business.

Mr. Ouattara is a results-oriented, self-motivated and resourceful Managing Director with a proven ability to develop and strengthen teams in order to maximise company profitability and efficiency.

In an interview, Mr. Ouattara remarked “I am excited about the opportunity to serve in Ghana and look forward to working with the great team that has built a strong and reputable brand over the past 90 years in the oil marketing industry. I hope to contribute meaningfully in helping achieve Ghana’s vision of becoming the petroleum hub for the West African sub-region.

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ exposes how R&B singer got away with preying on girls for decades
That's My Opinion: Thinking Big in 2019
World Bank's Kim to resign February 1
Kasapreko launches TOKU Foundation to support girl-child education

Latest Stories

Kasapreko launches TOKU Foundation to support girl-child education
World Bank's Kim to resign February 1
That's My Opinion: Thinking Big in 2019
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ exposes how R&B singer got away with preying on girls for decades
IMMERI selects Ghana as first African subsidiary, targets 20,000 indirect jobs
It’s been 2 years of significant failures – Minority rate Akufo-Addo
Constitution Day is important for introspection - Oppong Nkrumah
Video: Golden Globes honour ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Green Book’ in a night of surprises

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Family of slain pastor killed by nephew speaks out
Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop for Accra

LIFESTYLE
Is it ever ok to ask your partner to lose weight?
ODD NEWS
Football fan spends 60 hours getting favorite team’s jersey tattooed on his body
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
CES 2019: Tech preview of the expo's hottest new gadgets
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss