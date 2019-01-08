Pension increased by 11%

Pension increased by 11%
Source: Graphic.com.gh
Date: 08-01-2019 Time: 02:01:13:pm
Share

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has increased the monthly pension by 11 per cent for this year.

This was done in consultation with the National Pensions Regulatory Commission (NPRA) and in accordance with Section 80 of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766)

In view of this, pensioners on the 2018 minimum monthly pension of Gh₵276 will now receive a minimum monthly pension of Gh₵316.73, while the minimum monthly pension for all fresh pensioners from January 2019 has been pegged at Gh₵300.

This is more than the national monthly minimum wage of Gh₵287.55.

This was revealed at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday by SSNIT to present the 2019 pension indexation.

The 2019 pension indexation pegged the minimum monthly pension increase at 11 per cent, with 9 per cent as a fix rate and 2 per cent being redistributed as a flat amount of Gh₵15.89 to pensioners earning lower pensions.

The Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori Tenkorang, said the scheme would incur an extra cost of Gh₵212.16 million which had already been factored into its operations for the year 2019.

“What we have announced today will take effect immediately. So pensioners who will go for their pensions on January 14 will see an increase, and it’s going to run through the year,” he said.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ex-UT, Capital Bank staff to be paid 'purely on humanitarian grounds'
VIDEO: Menzgold saga; We don’t have the power to intervene – BoG
Akufo-Addo, suspend Cathedral project, revert to Joseph project
Families of 7 killed by police to receive ¢1.75m compensation

Latest Stories

Blame political parties for fielding substandard MP material - GIMPA Rector
Pension increased by 11%
Heavy poaching of sea turtles in Volta region alarming residents
Common dating mistakes to avoid
'I have not received surcharge letter' – Former Health Minister
Anti-galamsey soldiers in near clash with soldiers protecting mining company
VIDEO: Menzgold saga; We don’t have the power to intervene – BoG
Families of 7 killed by police to receive ¢1.75m compensation

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop for Accra
NDC behind attack on my church; plans to assassinate me – Owusu-Bempah claims

LIFESTYLE
Common dating mistakes to avoid
ODD NEWS
Man tries to “earn back wife’s trust” with horrendous chest tattoo
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Japanese billionaire's 'free cash' tweet smashes Twitter's retweet record
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss