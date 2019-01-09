Appolonia City rolls out enhanced wireless connectivity with ATC partnership

Appolonia City has partnered with ATC Ghana, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation to deploy cell towers within Appolonia City’s 2,325-acre development in Greater Accra.
The first cell tower has already been installed, enhancing connections for current residents and businesses at Appolonia City.
“We continue to see more companies, both local and international, investing in Appolonia City,” Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said of the partnership.
“American Tower’s wireless infrastructure is world renowned, and we are committed to providing world-class connectivity to our residents and businesses.”
Gordon Xatse, Head of Sales and Marketing of ATC Ghana, said, “It has been a pleasure working with Rendeavour on the Appolonia City project, which is among the best planned sub-urban developments in Africa.
“Following the successful installation of our first telecommunications site at Appolonia City, we look forward to expanding our partnership with Rendeavour, and continuing to deliver world-class service to our mutual customers and communities.”
Appolonia City has forged a number of strategic partnerships recently, with entities such as the Association of Ghana Industries, Comland Company Limited and now ATC Ghana.
In 2018, Appolonia City was named “The Most Promising Company of the Year” at the Ghana Business Awards and received the “Best Member Award 2018” from the American Chamber of Commerce.
