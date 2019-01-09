VIDEO: Exclusive interview with BoG’s Elsie Awadzi

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi, has disclosed that the Central Bank is prepared to waive its second position for the sake of the workers of defunct UT and Capital Banks so that they get some benefits paid to them instead of waiting longer at fifth position.
She indicated that the regulator is not under any obligation to pay the affected staff who have told stories of hardship since the August 1, 2017 lay-offs.
“If there are any unpaid salaries before these banks exited they become claims on the book of the receiver,” Awadzi said on the Super Morning Show on Joy 99.7 FM Tuesday.
Mrs Awadzi also touched on several issues from the Banking Sector Reforms, Menzgold among others.
Watch the video below:
