Gov't explores further trade routes with China

Dr. Ibrahim Awal signed for the Business Development Ministry while David Wang signed for MEI Groups.

The MIE Groups, organisers of the annual China Trade Week (CTW) Ghana, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Business Development Ministry, to expand bilateral trade relations between Ghana and China.

Based on the MoU, both sides will work closely together to jointly plan and develop the 4th CTW Ghana in 2020, exchange information on market prospects for Chinese-Ghanaian business relations and they will jointly produce research reports.

The MoU was signed in the headquarters of the company in Dubai by sector Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and David Wang, Chairman, MIE Groups and Founder, CTW.

“As Ghana has put industrialisation high on its agenda, I am happy that our Ministry joins forces with MIE Groups and China Trade Week, to lift bilateral trade and investments between my country and China,” Dr. Awal stated.

China Trade Week PR

He noted, his Ministry’s mandate is to drive business, regeneration and investment into Ghana and the partnership with CTW Ghana presents a perfect platform to address and develop this.

He said Ghana passionately support China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the strategic masterplan to economically integrate Asia, with Africa, and Europe. 

On his part, Mr. Wang said: “We are delighted to partner up with the Ghanaian Ministry of Business Development following the successful third edition of China Trade Week Ghana 2019, which – for the first time – hosted a multi-day conference session with top speakers.”


According to him, China and Ghana will continue to develop and forge stronger business and investment channels and as one of the most diverse West African economies, future prospects with CTW Ghana bringing in more Chinese SME’s into the market will strengthen the economic environment further. 

He gave the assurance that CTW Ghana will be working closely with the Ministry of Business Development to align their national mandate to direct and encourage further Foreign Directs Investment (FDI) opportunities through its B2B platform.

This would be done through select industries including manufacturing, construction and building materials, agriculture as well as agricultural machinery, he stated.
 


