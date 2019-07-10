Qatar Airways considers passenger flights to Ghana

Qatar Airways considers passenger flights to Ghana
Source: Sheila Tamakloe | Joy Business
Date: 10-07-2019 Time: 01:07:06:am
Share

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, is looking to commence passenger flights to Ghana the Minister for Aviation, Kofi Ada, has revealed.

“Qatar [Airways] is doing quite well in Ghana with their cargo operations and they want to start operating passenger flights to Ghana. We already have an air service agreement with them so once they are ready they can commence operations, “the Minister said.

The announcement follows a courtesy call by the Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, HE Mohammed Ahmad Al Homaid, to the Minister.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations on all six continents and is tagged as one of the fastest growing global airlines.

It recently commenced operations to Somalia.

For many, this new investment is an indication of Qatar’s commitment to the African continent.

The airline operates 127 flights a week to 22 destinations in five African countries.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
National Service personnel furious about deductions in June allowances
Emirati businessman wants to tow icebergs from Antarctica to the Arabian Gulf
She wrote a poem about a vagina, It landed her in jail
Violent clashes at Nigerian parliament protest


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

'Cherish your citizenship' - Akufo-Addo speaks against non-Ghanaians getting Ghana card
Qatar Airways considers passenger flights to Ghana
'A Gift to Nations': Biography of Sheikh Sharubutu to be launched Thursday
UK interested in supporting Ghana to expand Tamale Airport
National Service personnel furious about deductions in June allowances
Only the best nurses would be exported – Health Ministry
You don’t qualify for a thriving relationship, but you can
Emirati businessman wants to tow icebergs from Antarctica to the Arabian Gulf

MOST POPULAR
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
Dubai court orders Royal Horison to pay $39m to Menzgold boss
GCB Bank staff commits suicide

LIFESTYLE
Only the best nurses would be exported – Health Ministry
ODD NEWS
Emirati businessman wants to tow icebergs from Antarctica to the Arabian Gulf
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana loses out on 2019 Telecoms Maturity Index
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
'We're part of the problem; we make EC's work difficult' - Kufuor