Qatar Airways considers passenger flights to Ghana

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, is looking to commence passenger flights to Ghana the Minister for Aviation, Kofi Ada, has revealed.

“Qatar [Airways] is doing quite well in Ghana with their cargo operations and they want to start operating passenger flights to Ghana. We already have an air service agreement with them so once they are ready they can commence operations, “the Minister said.

The announcement follows a courtesy call by the Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, HE Mohammed Ahmad Al Homaid, to the Minister.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations on all six continents and is tagged as one of the fastest growing global airlines.

It recently commenced operations to Somalia.

For many, this new investment is an indication of Qatar’s commitment to the African continent.

The airline operates 127 flights a week to 22 destinations in five African countries.