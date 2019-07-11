GLICO Life is Technology Advanced Insurance Company of the Year

Share

GLICO Life, a major life insurance company has been adjudged ‘Technology Advanced Insurance Company of the year’ by the Ghana Information Telecom and Technology Awards (GITTA).

GLICO Life was honoured for its use of technology in deploring a robust life insurance system application to ensure effective sales and customer policy administration. The company was also recognized for deploying digital platforms such as its e-processing platforms; M-proposal and M-agent for its insurance sales and premium administration, including its micro insurance operations, nationwide.

GLICO’s Corporate Affairs and Marketing team received the award on behalf of GLICO Life at the event held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

The use of technology GLICO Life’s business operations has not only enhanced its customer experience but has touched and improved our business relations with all our stakeholders.

The Managing Director of GLICO Life, Mr. E. Forkuo-Kyei, thanked Instinct Wave, organisers of the Ghana Information Telecom and Technology Award for recognising GLICO Life, for its efficient use of technology in the management of life insurance policy administration in Ghana.

In its 9th year of running, the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) seeks to reward individuals and institutions in the ICT and telecommunications sectors. And has successfully done so since its inception in 2011.

It is noteworthy, that in the thirty-two (32) years that GLICO has been in operation, it has operated with the highest professional standards and friendly competitiveness to build a trusted GLICO brand. GLICO Life is currently one of the top four (4) life insurance companies in the country, delivering value-added solutions to its customers.