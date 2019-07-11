Standard Chartered Bank has organised a financial seminar to highlight and sensitise their priority clients on the offshore property market.
Organised under the theme, ‘Demystifying the London Property Market’, the seminar was organised in bank’s quest to continuously deliver excellent services to clients.
The conference was organised in partnership with Standard Chartered Private Bank, Jersey, which has assets approximating $6 billion and provides specialist offshore financial services on behalf of Standard Chartered Group.
At the event, specialists engaged clients on macro and micro market considerations in relation to Standard Chartered Bank suite of mortgage solutions in the United Kingdom, which are designed to assist clients in the financing of new purchases, equity release or re-mortgage.
Present at the session were representatives from Knight Frank, providers of integrated residential and commercial real estate transactions, consultancy and management services.
Standard Chartered Bank and Knight Frank work together to offer clients impartial, clear and considered, in-depth advice on all areas of property in all key markets and building long-term relationships.
The two entities believe that personal interaction is a crucial part of ensuring every client is matched to the property that best suits their needs thus the need to collaborate on such a seminar.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Mid-year review, Supplementary Budget presentation moved to July 24
- StanChart organises seminar on offshore property market
- GLICO Life is Technology Advanced Insurance Company of the Year
- Petroleum downstream witnessed 15% growth in 2018 – NPA
- NIC begins training of 10,000 Ghanaian youth as sales agents
- CIMG launches 30th annual National Marketing Performance Awards
- Nigeria bars interest payments on bank deposits above $5.5m
- OCP Africa launches Agribooster initiative to increase food production
- 70-year-old woman wins car in MoMo@10 promo
- Review power contracts now -- ACEP counsels gov't on debt reduction
- Digitisation of premix fuel distribution to start soon
- Receiver for defunct Unibank files fresh application in court against Duffour, others
- Use vernacular, plain English to explain policies - Dalex CEO to economists
- AngloGold to pour first gold at redeveloped Obuasi Mine
- Gov't explores further trade routes with China