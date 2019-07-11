StanChart organises seminar on offshore property market

StanChart organises seminar on offshore property market
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 11-07-2019 Time: 04:07:29:pm
Standard Chartered Bank has organised a financial seminar to highlight and sensitise their priority clients on the offshore property market.

Organised under the theme, ‘Demystifying the London Property Market’, the seminar was organised in bank’s quest to continuously deliver excellent services to clients.

The conference was organised in partnership with Standard Chartered Private Bank, Jersey, which has assets approximating $6 billion and provides specialist offshore financial services on behalf of Standard Chartered Group.

At the event, specialists engaged clients on macro and micro market considerations in relation to Standard Chartered Bank suite of mortgage solutions in the United Kingdom, which are designed to assist clients in the financing of new purchases, equity release or re-mortgage.

Present at the session were representatives from Knight Frank, providers of integrated residential and commercial real estate transactions, consultancy and management services.

Standard Chartered Bank and Knight Frank work together to offer clients impartial, clear and considered, in-depth advice on all areas of property in all key markets and building long-term relationships. 

The two entities believe that personal interaction is a crucial part of ensuring every client is matched to the property that best suits their needs thus the need to collaborate on such a seminar.



