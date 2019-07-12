MetroEdge launches Ameyo’s Conversations ’19 to change customer service narrative

MetroEdge Technologies in collaboration with Ameyo – a leading Contact Center Technology Provider, has launched Conversations ’19, First Ever Global Series of Events.
This is to create winning customer experiences while discussing the evolution of contact centres and emerging technology trends with its Ghana prospects and customers.
Leading Contact Center industry panellists discussed ‘How to build a modern contact centre’ and stand up to customer expectations in changing era.
An interesting insight was drawn where our speakers talked about the current challenges in the industry and what it is that we can do to make our world ‘customer-centric’ while moving from legacy tech stack to a move towards digitization.
Director of Marketing and Strategy at Ameyo, Rahul Zutshi, in a panel discussion with Kingsley Bennett; CEO at MetroEdge, Joe Jackson; Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, and Carolynne Wilson; an Independent Business Improvement Consultant explained how to double the Agent Productivity by identifying the challenges of a contact centre.
A customer waiting in the queue is the biggest challenge for contact centre industries and bridging the gap between customer expectations and the service being offered.
“How to offer the right services will be solved if we identify the why of it.” Mr Zutshi said.
Attendees from Telecommunication, Banks, Insurance and other verticals gained key insights on how to deliver a customer experience that stands out in the industry.
According to the Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, “Implementation was brought in time and budget, and it was flexible enough to accommodate our particular quirks required in telesales and outbound process.”
“MetroEdge with Ameyo met our expectations in implementing the solution for Dalex Finance,” he added.
Closing the event on a high note, industry leaders talked about how to strategize and impact new businesses for effective customer service.
